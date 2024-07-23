NNPC Group CEO, Mele Kyari, has denied claims by Aliko Dangote that the company operates a blending plant in Malta

The NNPC boss also stated that he is unaware of any NNPC Limited employee operating such a plant

Dangote has been very vocal in the past few days about the challenges his newly built refinery has faced

Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has denied that the oil company owned a blending plant in Malta.

The rebuttal came following allegations made by businessman Aliko Dangote while addressing the leadership of the House of Representatives on Monday, July 22, 2024.

Mele Kyari denies NNPC workers speaks on operating blending plant Photo credit: nnpclimited

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Dangote said that apart from NNPC personnel, oil traders and terminals have established a blending plant in Malta.

An oil blending plant, unlike a refinery, blends re-refined oil with additives to produce finished lubricant products.

Kyari respond to Dangote

Reacting to the development, the NNPCL boss took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, July 2024, to debunk the claims.

He said:

“I am inundated by enquiries from family members, friends, and associates on the public declaration by the President of Dangote Group that some NNPC workers have established a blending plant in Malta, thereby impeding procurements from local production of petroleum products.

“To clarify the allegations regarding the blending plant, I do not own or operate any business directly or by proxy anywhere in the world, with the exception of a local mini agric venture. Neither am I aware of any employee of the NNPC who owns or operates a blending plant in Malta or anywhere else in the world.”

NNPC boss promises accountability

Kyari further asserted that a plant in Malta or anywhere else in the world has no impact on NNPC's business operations and strategic decisions.

He added.

“A blending plant in Malta or any part of the world has no influence over NNPC’s business operations and strategic actions."

Kyari also underscored the company’s commitment to compliance and accountability.

He concluded.

“For further assurance, our compliance sanction grid shall apply to any NNPC employee who is established to be involved in doing so if availed, and I strongly recommend that such individuals be declared public and be made known to relevant government security agencies for necessary actions in view of the grave implications for national energy security."

Presidency speaks on Dangote refinery saga

Legit.ng earlier reported that the presidency has reacted to Aliko Dangote, the chairman of the Dangote Group, 's recent outburst about the Dangote Refinery.

President Bola Tinubu's spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, assured that the refinery would not fail while reacting to a video where Dangote recounted how he bought the land for the refinery.

Onanuga's comment followed a recent call by Dangote to the national assembly to probe the allegation of substandard fuel in the country.

