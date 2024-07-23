“Petrol Should've Been N100”: Primate Ayodele Makes Prediction Amid Dangote’s Rift With Regulator
- Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele has said the Dangote refinery would not solve the fuel crisis in West Africa's largest economy, Nigeria
- Legit.ng reports that Nigeria is one of Africa’s top crude oil producers, but gasoline shortages are common
- The Dangote refinery was conceived as a solution to the country's perennial fuel shortage, but the founder, Aliko, has had to contend with hostility from certain Nigerian officials
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism in Nigeria.
Lekki, Lagos state - The spiritual head of the Inri evangelical church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has insinuated that Aliko Dangote’s oil refinery is self-serving.
Legit.ng reports that Dangote, Africa’s richest man, is currently entangled in a conflict with Nigeria's oil regulatory bodies.
Recently, he expressed his willingness to sell his refinery to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited to avoid being labelled a monopolist.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Reacting to the imbroglio, Primate Ayodele asserted that if Nigeria does not produce and refine premium motor spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, fuel will be scarce and “there would be another scarcity.”
Ayodele said in an interview with Alaroye TV:
“Whether Dangote refinery or Port Harcourt refinery, or Benue refinery, and international refinery, if Nigeria does not produce and refine petrol itself, fuel would be scarce. There would be another scarcity.
“Dangote refinery is just for Dangote (referring to Aliko). Had it been it is for Nigeria, petrol should have been N100.”
Watch the full interview below:
FG moves to end Dangote, NMDPRA rift
Meanwhile, the minister of state for petroleum resources (oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, on Monday, July 22, hosted what the ministry described as a crucial meeting with Dangote as well as officials of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA). This is an apparent move to sort out the recent altercations between the two parties.
The disagreement between the chief executive of NMDPRA, Farouk Ahmed; and Alhaji Dangote, which has recently dominated the public space, is believed to be top of the meeting's agenda.
Read more on Dangote, oil refinery
- "I know you're angry": Shehu Sani reacts as Dangote stops plan to invest in major Nigerian industry
- “I do not own”: Kyari reacts as Dangote claims NNPC workers operate blending plant in Malta
- Dangote saga: Senate raises alarm, moves to investigate economic sabotage in petroleum sector
Ayodele sends message to Tinubu on economy
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ayodele declared that the dollar is not Nigeria's problem.
According to the outspoken cleric, President Bola Tinubu should be keen on making Nigeria self-sufficient in food production.
The preacher claimed that Tinubu’s economic team was “deceiving” him.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.