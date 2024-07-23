Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele has said the Dangote refinery would not solve the fuel crisis in West Africa's largest economy, Nigeria

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria is one of Africa’s top crude oil producers, but gasoline shortages are common

The Dangote refinery was conceived as a solution to the country's perennial fuel shortage, but the founder, Aliko, has had to contend with hostility from certain Nigerian officials

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism in Nigeria.

Lekki, Lagos state - The spiritual head of the Inri evangelical church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has insinuated that Aliko Dangote’s oil refinery is self-serving.

Legit.ng reports that Dangote, Africa’s richest man, is currently entangled in a conflict with Nigeria's oil regulatory bodies.

Dangote (left) is not happy with Nigerian authorities. Photo credits: @senlokpobiri, @primate_ayodele

Source: Twitter

Recently, he expressed his willingness to sell his refinery to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited to avoid being labelled a monopolist.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Reacting to the imbroglio, Primate Ayodele asserted that if Nigeria does not produce and refine premium motor spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, fuel will be scarce and “there would be another scarcity.”

Ayodele said in an interview with Alaroye TV:

“Whether Dangote refinery or Port Harcourt refinery, or Benue refinery, and international refinery, if Nigeria does not produce and refine petrol itself, fuel would be scarce. There would be another scarcity.

“Dangote refinery is just for Dangote (referring to Aliko). Had it been it is for Nigeria, petrol should have been N100.”

Watch the full interview below:

FG moves to end Dangote, NMDPRA rift

Meanwhile, the minister of state for petroleum resources (oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, on Monday, July 22, hosted what the ministry described as a crucial meeting with Dangote as well as officials of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA). This is an apparent move to sort out the recent altercations between the two parties.

The disagreement between the chief executive of NMDPRA, Farouk Ahmed; and Alhaji Dangote, which has recently dominated the public space, is believed to be top of the meeting's agenda.

Read more on Dangote, oil refinery

Ayodele sends message to Tinubu on economy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ayodele declared that the dollar is not Nigeria's problem.

According to the outspoken cleric, President Bola Tinubu should be keen on making Nigeria self-sufficient in food production.

The preacher claimed that Tinubu’s economic team was “deceiving” him.

Source: Legit.ng