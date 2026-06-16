Nicki Minaj opened up about claims that powerful figures in the music industry deliberately sideline talented artists

During a recent appearance on The Bryce Crawford Podcast, Minaj made this shocking revelation

According to her, she and many other artists faced obstacles orchestrated by influential individuals

Trinidadian rapper and songwriter Nicki Minaj has revealed that her journey in the music industry has been marked by unexpected spiritual battles and hidden struggles.

Speaking on The Bryce Crawford Podcast, she claimed that powerful figures in the music world deliberately make talented artists “almost invisible” if they refuse to play by their rules.

Nicki Minaj shares shocking details of her constant spiritual struggles in the industry. Credit: @nickiminaj

Source: Instagram

“In the beginning, it was a lot of fun, honestly. We had so much fun rooting for each other (and wanting each other to win). I thought that’s how it would always be,” Minaj said.

“I started realising people are really vindictive in this industry…‘Oh my gosh, what did I sign up for?’”

She explained that these unnamed figures often treat artists like property, punishing those who don’t comply.

“If you don’t abide by their rules or put money in their pocket, they would actively try to stop you from making money to feed your family, or from prospering in the industry you love,” she added.

Minaj described the experience as “constant spiritual warfare,” admitting she felt unprepared for the darker side of fame.

“I wish I kind of knew sooner that this music industry was such a spiritual experience because I felt like I brought a knife to a gunfight,” she confessed.

Watch her speak below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nicki Minaj explained why she decided to publicly speak about the alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria, citing her personal ties to the country.

Minaj made the remarks during a surprise appearance at AmericaFest on Sunday, December 21, 2025, where she responded to a question posed by Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk.

When Erika Kirk asked Minaj what inspired her to speak up for Christians in Nigeria, the rapper referenced her connection to the country and concerns over reported violence.

She said Nigeria is a place she has always loved, adding that someone very dear to her, her pastor, is Nigerian. She also mentioned having lots of Nigerian friends.

The rapper expressed deep concern over reports of kidnappings and attacks on people while attending church. She said hearing that people are being kidnapped while they're in church, being killed and brutalised, all because of their religion, is enough to spark outrage.

Nicki Minaj added that they are not backing down anymore and will not be silenced by the bullies. She vowed to speak up for Christians wherever they are in this world.

“We’re not backing down anymore. We are not going to be silenced by the bullies anymore. We will speak up for Christians wherever they are in this world,” she said.

Minaj also spoke about religious freedom worldwide, emphasising that many people take the right to worship for granted, and that there are people who cannot worship God as they please, where they please.

The Anaconda rapper urged that every time people pray in fellowship, they have to remember those who are right now hiding to pray in fellowship and must pray for them.

“Every time we pray in fellowship, we have to remember the people that are right now in this world hiding to pray in fellowship, and we have to pray for them,” she said.

Nicki Minaj’s emotional revelation sheds light on the darker side of the music industry. Photo credit: @thenickiminajlegacy

Source: Instagram

Recall that Nicki has previously spoken about Nigeria.

On November 1, she reacted to a post shared by United States president Donald Trump on October 31, which said Christianity was facing an existential threat in Nigeria.

In her response, Minaj said that reading it made her feel a deep sense of gratitude, adding that they live in a country where they can freely worship God. She said no group should ever be persecuted for practising their religion.

Nicki Minaj prays for hostages in Nigeria

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Nicki Minaj reacted to a viral video of Pope Francis calling for the release of hostages abducted in Nigeria and Cameroon.

The rapper shared a prayer on X on November 23, 2025, asking God to intervene and rescue those held captive.

She responded after the Pope described the abductions as a source of deep pain, especially for young people and their families.

Source: Legit.ng