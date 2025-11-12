Sagir Ibrahim Koki, the lawmaker representing the Kano Municipal federal constituency in the House of Representatives, has announced his resignation from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), making him the latest to dump the ruling party in Kano State.

The federal lawmaker, in his resignation letter, which surfaced on social media on Wednesday morning, November 12, said the reason for his resignation was due to the internal problem of the party at the national level, which does not allow him to discharge his constitutional duty very well.

The resignation letter, which was dated Tuesday, November 11, 2025, was addressed to the NNPP chairman in Zaitawa Ward, Kano Municipal. The development is the latest of its kind ahead of the 2027 election.

See the full statement here:

Source: Legit.ng