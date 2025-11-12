Just In: Another Federal Lawmaker Dumps NNPP, Gives Reason
Sagir Ibrahim Koki, the lawmaker representing the Kano Municipal federal constituency in the House of Representatives, has announced his resignation from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), making him the latest to dump the ruling party in Kano State.
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
The federal lawmaker, in his resignation letter, which surfaced on social media on Wednesday morning, November 12, said the reason for his resignation was due to the internal problem of the party at the national level, which does not allow him to discharge his constitutional duty very well.
The resignation letter, which was dated Tuesday, November 11, 2025, was addressed to the NNPP chairman in Zaitawa Ward, Kano Municipal. The development is the latest of its kind ahead of the 2027 election.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng