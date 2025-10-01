Kwankwasiyya Movement leader in Gobirawa Ward in the Dala LGA, Alhaji Amadu Danfulani, has dumped the NNPP

The former chieftain of the party also announced his defection to the APC in the northwest state on September 30, 2025

Danfulani said that he and others were disappointed in the leadership of Rabiu Kwankwaso and the NNPP in Kano state

Alhaji Amadu Danfulani, the leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement in the Gobirawa Ward of the Dala local government area in Kano, has announced his resignation from the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP).

Speaking on his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), he said that he was disappointed with the political movement and its national leader, Rabiu Kwankwaso, who was the NNPP's 2023 presidential candidate.

Why Kwankwasiyya movement leader dumped NNPP

According to The Nation, the NNPP chieftain explained that he and thousands of his supporters were not happy with what he referred to as the anti-people policies and programmes of the party in Kano.

The defection of the former Kwankwasiyya leader was held at the headquarters of the APC on Hotoro-Maiduguri Road, in Kano, on Tuesday, September 30.

Speaking at the event, Abdullahi Abbas, the APC chairman, was represented by Alhaji Shehu Aliyu Ungoggo, the party’s Zonal Chairman for Kano Central, and Rabiu Suleiman Bichi, the Managing Director of Hadejia Jama’are River Basin Development Authority (HJRBDA).

They welcomed Danfulani and other defectors to the ruling party.

Other APC chieftains present to welcome the defectors included Alhaji Labaran Kura, the Kano State APC Youth Leader, who doubles as the Northwest Zonal Youth Leader, as well as the chairman of the APC in the Dala LGA and the Ward APC chairman in Gobirawa.

APC chairman reacts to NNPP chieftain's defection

Abbas maintained that the party's doors were open and new members were welcome from all opposition parties in the country, as long as they follow the procedure of the party, its rules and regulations.

He maintained that even Kwankwaso, who was a former governor in the state, had the liberty to join the APC as long as he adhered to the principles and constitution of the party.

The Kwankwasiyya Movement is the political support group of the 2023 presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso. The movement made a strong statement in the 2023 election, but has lost several key members after the polls.

On the other hand, Kwankwaso is also rumoured to be planning to join the APC and has reportedly held different public and private meetings with President Bola Tinubu in Nigeria and outside the country.

Kwankwaso denies plan to join APC

Legit.ng also reported that NNPP national leader, Rabiu Kwankwaso, had denied reports that he submitted a letter of intent to join the APC.

The former Kano governor, in a statement on social media in reaction to his apparent defection from the party, dismissed the rumours.

Kwankwaso's rebuttal of the defection claims has started generating mixed reactions from some Nigerians, and in Kano in particular.

