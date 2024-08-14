Ibrahim Shekarau, a former governor of Kano state, has made a fresh revelation regarding the morales that shaped his life

Shekarau disclosed that he had less than N100,000 in his account during his gubernatorial campaign and how he didn't tamper with the Kano state local government funds during his two-term tenure

He made this revelation and more when he spoke as a guest at an event organised by the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN)

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Former Kano state governor Ibrahim Shekarau revealed that he had less than N100,000 in his account when he ran for governor.

Ibrahim Shekarau, former Kano governor, declares zero tolerance for corruption. Photo credit: Ibrahim Shekarau

Source: Facebook

Shekarau, who also served as a former minister of education, disclosed that he never interfered with local government allocations or accepted kickbacks from his commissioners during his tenure.

He made this disclosure at a press conference held ahead of the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) 70th anniversary, scheduled to begin on October 12, 2024.

Buttressing his point, Shekarau, who was the chairman of the organizing committee, credited the organization with shaping his life both spiritually and otherwise, The Nation reported.

Ibrahim Shekarau’s statement is seen as a strong rebuttal to any allegations of corruption or financial impropriety, reinforcing his image as a leader committed to transparency and integrity during his time as Governor of Kano State.

He said:

“When I contested the election, I had less than N100,000 in my account, and my entry into politics was not by choice but by persuasion.”

“I have never taken any negotiating percentages with any contractor. I always challenge them—if any contractor who has worked with me in the last 44 years knows that I have asked him for a percentage or brought any money, let him come out and say so.

“Secondly, none of my commissioners has ever brought one naira to me in the name of feedback from a contractor.

“No local government chairman, during my eight years as Governor has ever given me one naira. I have never tampered with their allocations.”

