Full List of States Where Tinubu, Obi, Atiku Got Highest Votes in the 2023 Election
- APC candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu recorded his highest votes across South-West and Northern states, dominating three geopolitical zones
- PDP candidate Atiku Abubakar secured his strongest results mainly in the North with presence in four geopolitical zones
- Labour Party candidate Peter Obi posted his highest votes in the South-East and across five geopolitical zones, showing the widest regional spread
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The 2023 presidential election in Nigeria saw a keenly contested race among the three leading candidates, with voting patterns reflecting regional loyalties, political structures, and shifting voter sentiments across the country.
An analysis of the states where each candidate recorded their highest number of votes offers insight into their areas of dominance and the broader electoral map that shaped the outcome of the poll.
Tinubu’s top 10 highest-vote states
Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, recorded his strongest performances across a mix of South-West and Northern states in the 2023 presidential election.
His top states by vote count were:
Lagos — 572,606
Kano — 517,341
Katsina — 482,283
Oyo — 449,884
Jigawa — 421,390
Kaduna — 399,293
Niger — 375,183
Ondo — 369,924
Osun — 343,945
Ogun — 341,554
The distribution showed dominance across three geopolitical zones, reflecting both his South-West base and significant Northern support.
Atiku’s strongest states by vote count
For the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar secured his highest votes largely from Northern states, with additional support in parts of the South.
His top-performing states included:
Kaduna — 554,360
Katsina — 489,045
Bauchi — 426,607
Adamawa — 417,611
Jigawa — 386,587
Osun — 354,366
Gombe — 317,123
Sokoto — 288,679
Kebbi — 285,175
Niger — 284,898
His results spanned four geopolitical zones, highlighting a broader regional spread compared to his main rivals.
Obi’s top vote strongholds
Former labour party candidate Peter Obi recorded his highest votes in the South-East while also making notable inroads in other regions.
His top states were:
Anambra — 584,621
Lagos — 582,454
Plateau — 466,272
Enugu — 428,640
Imo — 352,904
Delta — 341,866
Edo — 331,163
Abia — 327,095
Benue — 308,372
Kaduna — 294,494
Obi’s performance cut across five geopolitical zones, the widest spread among the three leading candidates.
Sokoto spiritual speaks on what Tinubu did to win
Previously, Legit.ng reported that a Sokoto-based Islamic scholar, Professor Mansur Ibrahim Sokoto, has alleged that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu relied on a Muslim-Muslim ticket as a political strategy to win the 2023 presidential election.
Speaking during his Eid sermon in Sokoto on Friday, March 20, the cleric argued that the approach was primarily aimed at securing electoral support rather than advancing the interests of Muslims.
Professor Ibrahim further claimed that the northern region, largely populated by Muslims, has not received adequate attention under the current Tinubu-led administration.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944