APC candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu recorded his highest votes across South-West and Northern states, dominating three geopolitical zones

PDP candidate Atiku Abubakar secured his strongest results mainly in the North with presence in four geopolitical zones

Labour Party candidate Peter Obi posted his highest votes in the South-East and across five geopolitical zones, showing the widest regional spread

The 2023 presidential election in Nigeria saw a keenly contested race among the three leading candidates, with voting patterns reflecting regional loyalties, political structures, and shifting voter sentiments across the country.

An analysis of the states where each candidate recorded their highest number of votes offers insight into their areas of dominance and the broader electoral map that shaped the outcome of the poll.

Full List of States Where Tinubu, Obi, Atiku Got Highest Votes in the 2023 Election

Source: UGC

Tinubu’s top 10 highest-vote states

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, recorded his strongest performances across a mix of South-West and Northern states in the 2023 presidential election.

His top states by vote count were:

Lagos — 572,606

Kano — 517,341

Katsina — 482,283

Oyo — 449,884

Jigawa — 421,390

Kaduna — 399,293

Niger — 375,183

Ondo — 369,924

Osun — 343,945

Ogun — 341,554

The distribution showed dominance across three geopolitical zones, reflecting both his South-West base and significant Northern support.

Atiku’s strongest states by vote count

For the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar secured his highest votes largely from Northern states, with additional support in parts of the South.

His top-performing states included:

Kaduna — 554,360

Katsina — 489,045

Bauchi — 426,607

Adamawa — 417,611

Jigawa — 386,587

Osun — 354,366

Gombe — 317,123

Sokoto — 288,679

Kebbi — 285,175

Niger — 284,898

His results spanned four geopolitical zones, highlighting a broader regional spread compared to his main rivals.

Obi’s top vote strongholds

Former labour party candidate Peter Obi recorded his highest votes in the South-East while also making notable inroads in other regions.

Full List of States Where Tinubu, Obi, Atiku Got Highest Votes in the 2023 Election

Source: Twitter

His top states were:

Anambra — 584,621

Lagos — 582,454

Plateau — 466,272

Enugu — 428,640

Imo — 352,904

Delta — 341,866

Edo — 331,163

Abia — 327,095

Benue — 308,372

Kaduna — 294,494

Obi’s performance cut across five geopolitical zones, the widest spread among the three leading candidates.

Sokoto spiritual speaks on what Tinubu did to win

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a Sokoto-based Islamic scholar, Professor Mansur Ibrahim Sokoto, has alleged that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu relied on a Muslim-Muslim ticket as a political strategy to win the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking during his Eid sermon in Sokoto on Friday, March 20, the cleric argued that the approach was primarily aimed at securing electoral support rather than advancing the interests of Muslims.

Professor Ibrahim further claimed that the northern region, largely populated by Muslims, has not received adequate attention under the current Tinubu-led administration.

Source: Legit.ng