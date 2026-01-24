President Tinubu meets Olubadan Rashidi Ladoja amid tensions with Alaafin of Oyo

Olubadan inaugurated as chairman of Oyo Traditional Council, promoting leadership rotation

Public reactions highlight respect, concerns, and hopes for Oyo State's future

President Bola Tinubu has hosted the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, at the presidential villa in Abuja on Friday, January 23, according to a statement from the presidency.

Bayo Onanuga, the president's special adviser on information and strategy, announced the development in a statement on Friday and shared the pictures of the respected traditional ruler at the state house.

President Bola Tinubu hosts the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja Photo Credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

Olubadan, Alaafin royal battle

This came amid the royal battle between the Olubadan and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, over the chairmanship of the Oyo State Traditional Council of Obas and Chiefs.

Governor Makinde at the House of Chiefs, Oyo state House of Assembly Complex, State Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, inaugurated the Olubadan as the chairman of the council. Oba Ladoja would occupy the position for the next two years.

The inauguration followed the passage of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs (Further Amendments) Bill, 2025, by the Oyo State House of Assembly, a move aimed at strengthening traditional institutions in the state.

Speaking during the inauguration, Makinde said the Chairmanship of the council will be rotational among the trio of Olubadan, Alaafin of Oyo, and Soun of Ogbomosoland, with each leader serving a term of two years.

Nigerians react as Olubadan meets Tinubu

However, some Nigerians have started reacting to the visit of the monarch to the presidency. Below are some of their reactions:

Omo Ogun said the two show respect to each other:

"Mutual respect in full glare, even as they were contemporaries, they still showed respect to each other. An attribute that is lacking in a certain Oba from Oyo, no wonder he gets disrespected everywhere he goes. He would just sit like a log of wood and expect his fellow Oba to greet him first."

Hon. Salami Abiodun Usman commended the visit:

"His Imperial Majesty Oba Ladoja, the King of the largest city…That is my blessed town and Mr President… Kudos to you always, Sir."

Olubadan of Ibadan visits President Bola Tinubu in Abuja Photo Credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

PragmaticDB suspected Tinubu have special plan for Oyo:

"The President is cooking something special for Oyo State. Yesterday, President Tinubu met with Seyi Makinde, today with Oba Ladoja. If you know, you know."

Tonnie lamented:

"Politics has dealt a huge blow to the faces of our traditional seats. In those days, our monarchs were honoured with traditional visits from subjects. But nowadays, our ancestors roam about with the traditional stool, looking for political favour. Things keep getting worse!"

Tunde Morakinyo hoped good things were coming to Oyo:

"Seyi Makinde yesterday, Olubadan today, it's the turn of Oyo state to benefit from national development."

You can read more comments on Olubadan and Tinubu's meeting here:

Olubadan denies snubbing Alaafin

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, addressed claims he snubbed the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, at a public event.

While addressing journalists, the traditional ruler said the misunderstanding surrounding the incident stemmed from social media misinterpretation.

Ladoja explained that his late arrival at the event, which happened in Ibadan, and seating protocol contributed to the perceived disrespect.

Source: Legit.ng