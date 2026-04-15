Senate President Godswill Akpabio has got Nigerians talking during his introduction of President Bola Tinubu at the Nigerian Revenue Service Corporate Headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, April 14.

While calling the president to the podium to come and deliver his speech, the Senate president referred to Tinubu as the "man who is blamed for every pregnancy in Nigeria”.

Nigerians react as Godswill Akpabio says President Bola Tinubu is being blamed for all the problems in Nigeria Photo Credit: @SPNigeria, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

This is coming amid the political tension in the opposition, where President Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were being accused of meddling in the internal affairs of the opposition.

Recently, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) derecognised the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a party adopted by many opposition leaders, citing court judgments. The decision has been protested by opposition leaders, who alleged that the electoral body was colliding with the ruling party and called for the resignation of the INEC chairman.

However, Akpabio's remark on Tinubu can be referred to as a metaphor of the consistent criticism of Tinubu's meddling in the internal crisis of the opposition. Tinubu has also denied the allegation of moving to turn Nigeria into a one-party state and insisted that he is not in a position to fix the house of the opposition.

However, Akpabio's statement has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Obalola said Akpabio was right:

"Even though it sounds funny, that's the reality. You see states where a governor cannot curb robbery and banditry until the president takes action. And the citizens are not helping because most of the time we blame the president while we overlook the governor, who's the chief security officer of his state."

Alli Olabisi said the Senate president was right:

"But it is true, sha. Because how do you explain why PBAT is blamed for primary health centres, that is the job of a LGA chairman?"

Oluwatobi condemned the singing of Tinubu's mandate song:

"Mine is what happens to the national anthem when inviting the No. 1 citizen of a country. I don’t understand where the mandate thing is coming from. If care is not taken, we’ll wake up one day, and they’ll enforce this mandate thing on Nigerians."

Bonaventure praised the Senate president:

"SP is not an orator and a great achiever for nothing. Quite an extraordinary and uncommon former Governor and now Nigeria Senate President."

See the video of Akpabio on X here:

Source: Legit.ng