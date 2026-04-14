Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President, has said that the growing insecurity in the country was due to the forthcoming general elections, adding that the situation would subside after the poll.

The Senate president made the comment at the official launching of the Nigerian Revenue Service Corporate Headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, April 14, adding that President Bola Tinubu is performing well and that his critics did not know what to do other than to sponsor insecurity in the country.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio links insecurity to 2027 elections Photo Credit: @SPNigeria

Source: Twitter

The Senate president explained that insecurity will be a thing of the past as soon as the election comes to an end.

Source: Legit.ng