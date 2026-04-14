Breaking: Akpabio Mentions When Insecurity Will End
Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President, has said that the growing insecurity in the country was due to the forthcoming general elections, adding that the situation would subside after the poll.
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The Senate president made the comment at the official launching of the Nigerian Revenue Service Corporate Headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, April 14, adding that President Bola Tinubu is performing well and that his critics did not know what to do other than to sponsor insecurity in the country.
The Senate president explained that insecurity will be a thing of the past as soon as the election comes to an end.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng