Senator Ibrahim Shekarau is reportedly considering leaving PDP ahead of the 2027 elections amid lingering internal challenges

APC chairman Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda urged Shekarau to join the ruling party 'for national development and stability'

Senator Shekarau met key political figures, assessing his future amid shifting alliances in Kano politics

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Kano, Kano State - Senator Ibrahim Shekarau on Wednesday, April 8, said he may leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), noting that the option remains under consideration ahead of the 2027 elections.

The former Kano governor made this known during a visit by Nentawe Yilwatda, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to his residence in Kano. The visit was part of efforts by the APC to consolidate its influence in the northern region.

Senator Ibrahim Shekarau meets APC chairman Nentawe Yilwatda in Kano, signalling a potential departure from the PDP ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Ibrahim Shekarau

Source: Facebook

During the visit, Yilwatda urged Shekarau to join the ruling party, describing his leadership as critical to national development. The APC chairman said the move was both a mark of respect and part of efforts to strengthen the party ahead of future elections.

He said:

“We are here to plead with you to join the APC. Your experience and leadership are needed to move the party and the nation forward.”

Yilwatda described Shekarau as a seasoned and principled politician with significant national influence, adding that his contribution would be valuable to Nigeria’s political development. He also noted that Northern Nigeria is at a critical juncture, requiring unity among key political actors to ensure stability and progress.

APC or ADC? Shekarau makes promise

Responding, Ibrahim Shekarau, while expressing appreciation for the visit, lamented internal challenges within the PDP and hinted at consulting stakeholders before making his next move public.

He commended the APC national chairman for finding time to visit him, describing the gesture as a show of respect, seriousness and commitment.

Shekarau said:

“You have come to us; you could have sent someone or even met me in Abuja, but you came yourself.”

He further noted that the visit was timely, coming as he was reviewing his political future with his associates, taking cognisance of internal challenges within the opposition parties.

He said, according to The Nation:

“In two days or the next couple of days, I will make my position known.”

Shekarau meets Tinubu, Yusuf

Meanwhile, The Guardian reported on Tuesday, April 7, that Ibrahim Shekarau met with President Bola Tinubu in Lagos during the Easter break. The meeting, held at the invitation of the Nigerian leader and facilitated by some party stakeholders, was a strategic effort to strengthen the APC’s influence in Kano.

Subsequently, Shekarau also hosted Abba Kabir Yusuf, alongside APC chairman Umar Haruna Doguwa and the transportation commissioner, Haruna Isa Dederi, at his Kano residence on Sunday evening, April 5. The visit appeared to be a calculated move to woo another political heavyweight into the ruling party.

Ex-Kano State governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, reportedly meets President Bola Tinubu in Lagos ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit:@BashirAhmaad, @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

Governor Yusuf’s visit came two weeks after his former political godfather and leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, paid a similar courtesy call to Shekarau at his Mundubawa residence, seeking fresh alignment in the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC) against the APC ahead of the 2027 elections.

Read more Kano news:

Kano: Shekarau loses brother

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Shekarau lost his brother, Dahiru.

Family sources confirmed the passing of the retired permanent secretary (PS).

Late Dahiru was a respected figure in the state’s public service and the senior brother of Senator Shekarau.

Source: Legit.ng