Thousands of youths have urged former President Goodluck Jonathan to run for the 2027 presidential election

Coalition for Goodluck Jonathan stages a protest at his office in Abuja for a presidential bid

Several groups call on Jonathan to return to active politics, citing his unifying leadership qualities

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja – Former President Goodluck Jonathan has been urged to contest the 2027 presidential election.

Thousands of youths under the aegis of the Coalition for Goodluck Jonathan stormed Jonathan’s office in Abuja on Wednesday morning, April 8, 2026.

CSOs, Youths storm ex-President Jonathan’s office to make him contest for 2027 election. Photo credit: Coalition for Goodluck Jonathan

Source: UGC

The youths brandished placards and banners with messages calling on Jonatha to join the 2027 presidential race.

The mammoth crowd displayed placards with various messages urging Jonathan to throw his hat into the 2027 presidential contest.

Some of the placards read: “GEJ: Nigeria is dying, save it!” “GEJ, Nigerian youths break the medicine wey dem do you.” “GEJ, if you no run, we quench.”

The national president of the group, Dr. Tom Ohikere, said the ex-president remains the only unifying force that can reverse the impending catastrophe looming over Nigeria.

The youths waited for over three hours, but Jonathan did not show up as they had expected.

“Everywhere that we have visited in the course of our nationwide consultation over a period of six months, the clamour for his return to power to rescue our country has been loud and unmistakable.”

It was gathered that Jonathan and his handlers had no prior knowledge of the ‘visit’, which created some confusion amongst the former president’s aides.

The coalition promised to return to ‘visit’ him again as many times as necessary until they hear from him.

Several groups have publicly called on Jonathan to reconsider a return to active politics in the past twelve months.

The Goodluck Nigeria Movement (GNM), which recently announced plans to mobilise support nationwide to persuade Jonathan to contest.

The Nigeria Rescue Mission Organisation (a former Buhari Youth Organisation president), which has urged Jonathan to step forward as a unifying figure.

The New Nigeria Integrity Movement (NNIM) – Middle Belt Zone, which in March 2026 highlighted Jonathan’s leadership qualities as essential for stabilising the nation.

Diaspora-led initiatives such as the Goodluckans Movement 2027, whose spokesperson, Chidinma Unigwe, has publicly mandated Jonathan to contest, citing his democratic credentials and governance experience.

Coalition demands Goodluck Jonathan run for President in 2027. Photo credit: Coalition for Goodluck Jonathan

Source: UGC

Former Nigerian President Sends Bold Message to Africa

Recall that Jonathan urged African countries to promote younger leaders aged 25 to 50, saying they are better equipped for governance.

Jonathan highlighted the stamina required for leadership, noting that older leaders may struggle with the prolonged demands of office.

He called on young Africans to view leadership as service and emphasised that democracy depends on strong institutions, not age.

Details of Jonathan's meeting with PDP emerge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that PDP chairman Kabiru Turaki led the National Working Committee of the party to discuss the party's challenges with Jonathan.

After the meeting, which was held at the private office of the former president in Abuja, Jonathan reportedly assured his continued active membership and support for the PDP's future.

Details of the meeting, which were shared by the party on social media, have led to public reactions highlighting transparency concerns and past political mistakes of the PDP.

Source: Legit.ng