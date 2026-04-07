The crisis rocking the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC) has taken a new turn as a fresh faction has emerged. The group dissociated itself from the embattled David Mark faction and that of Nafiu Bala.

Don Norman Obinna, the leader of the new faction, claimed to be the authentic elected national executive committee (NEC) members of the ADC.

Don Norman Obinna leads new ADC factions Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

AIT reported that the group made the declaration at the briefing in Abuja, adding that the tenure of Ralph Nwosu, who handed the leadership of David Mark, earlier ended in August 2022. He was claimed to have faced a series of lawsuits because he refused to step down.

According to Obinna, the handing of the ADC by Nwosu to the opposition coalition was illegal.

The new group announced some key resolutions, which included distancing itself from Senator David Mark and the coalition members, as well as that of Nafiu Bala's faction. He said the factions never hold the position of the national vice chairman.

Obinna maintained that Mark's coalition is not ADC members and cannot speak for the party. He maintained that Dumebi Kachikwu, the former ADC presidential candidate, still remains a party member. He also concluded that the new management has been appointed to manage the party's affairs until the national convention is conducted.

See the video of Obinna's press briefing on X here:

The development has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Kolade accused the opposition:

"While ordinary Nigerians are loudly accusing President Tinubu of stirring up chaos within the opposition, those same opposition figures are quietly benefiting from the alleged largesse being disbursed to them."

Mchidngoka alleged external influences:

"Abacha-era politics resurrected in Nigeria. Never believed we would experience those dark, dreadful days of the military dictatorship again. This is twice as bad because we are in a purported democracy run by those who claim to “have fought “ hard to restore the democracy. Nigeria is now the biggest embarrassment of the African continent."

Nze Ndi Anambra accused President Bola Tinubu of sponsoring the faction:

"Truly, the money Tinubu APC allegedly budgeted for one party plan runs in billions of naira. Every charlatan is now scrambling to get their own share. APC are in an era of spending spree against the opposition, but all of them will fail."

Akubulu expressed worries over Nigeria's democracy:

"We are back to square one, the season of Association for Better Nigeria. I hope History is not about to repeat itself. I hope democracy survives in Nigeria. I have my worries and fears. Things are falling apart. The Centre can not hold. Mere anarchy is loosed upon the land."

You can read more comments on the development on X here:

Source: Legit.ng