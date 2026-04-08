Obinna Don Norman’s journey from being declared wanted in 2018 to becoming a factional leader of the ADC in 2026 has reignited public debate

His arrest in Umuahia under Nigeria’s cybercrime and anti-terrorism laws remains a pivotal moment in his career

The resurfacing of these events shows the complex ties between politics and law in Nigeria

The new factional leader of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Obinna Don Norman, has a controversial past. In 2018, Norman was declared wanted by police.

This resurfaced recently when journalist SERAH IBRAHIM (@TheSerahIbrahim) wrote on X:

ADC factional leader Obinna Don Norman faces scrutiny as his past arrest resurfaces. Photo credit: ObinnaDonNorman/TheSerahIbrahim/x

Source: Twitter

“Declared wanted in 2018. Factional ADC chairman in 2026. Miracle no dey tire APC.”

See the X post below:

Arrest in Umuahia

According to CPJ, Norman, who is the owner and editor-in-chief of online news outlet The Realm News, was arrested on March 1, 2019, in Umuahia, the capital of Nigeria’s southeastern Abia state. He was detained while at Flo FM radio station, where he had gone to discuss politics live on air.

On the day of his arrest, Norman was charged under Nigeria’s 2015 Cybercrime Act. During a second court appearance on March 7, he was further charged under Abia state’s 2009 anti-terrorism and kidnapping law. The allegations centred on claims that he defamed and harassed Abia state senator Theodore Orji of the People’s Democratic Party.

Detention and bail application

Norman was informed during his March 7 court appearance that he would remain in detention until April 24, 2019. His lawyer filed a bail application with a federal high court, seeking his earlier release. Convictions under Nigeria’s Cybercrime Act can lead to fines in the tens of thousands of dollars and lengthy prison sentences.

Police statement

Abia Police Commissioner Ene Okun confirmed Norman’s arrest, stating that he was listed as “wanted” in an official bulletin. Okun added that he had no involvement in the case once Norman was transferred to the court.

The resurfacing of Norman’s past arrest has sparked debate, especially given his current position as factional chairman of the ADC in 2026. The incident highlights the complex intersection of politics and law in Nigeria.

It would be recalled that Dailytrust reported that the State Chairmen of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) have appointed a new interim leadership to oversee the party’s affairs pending its national convention.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, the Chairman of the Abia State Chapter, Don Norman Obinna, said the chairmen decided to intervene to ensure there is no leadership vacuum within the party.

Another faction emerges within ADC

Legit.ng earlier reported that the crisis rocking the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC) has taken a new turn as a fresh faction has emerged. The group dissociated itself from the embattled David Mark faction and that of Nafiu Bala.

Don Norman Obinna, the leader of the new faction, claimed to be the authentic elected national executive committee (NEC) members of the ADC. Don Norman Obinna, the leader of the new faction, claimed to be the authentic elected national executive committee (NEC) members of the ADC.

Source: Legit.ng