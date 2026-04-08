Salihu Tanko Yakasai, popularly known as Dawisu, has voiced concern over the human cost of political disputes

On April 8, 2026, he shared on X that Nafiu’s mother is reportedly unwell after recent backlash

His words underline how public actions often carry consequences that reach far beyond the individuals involved

Salihu Tanko Yakasai, widely known as Dawisu, has spoken out on social media about the personal impact of recent political events.

Yakasai, a Nigerian politician and media consultant who previously served as Special Adviser on Media to former Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, posted on X on April 8, 2026, highlighting the human cost of public controversies.

Dawisu highlights the human impact of political backlash in Nigeria. Photo credit: Dawisu/x

Source: Twitter

Dawisu’s statement on family impact

In his post, Yakasai wrote:

“I’m hearing reports from reliable sources that Nafiu’s mother is unwell following the intense backlash from recent events. It’s a sobering reminder that public actions don’t exist in isolation. They extend into people’s homes and carry consequences far beyond the individual!”

See the X post below:

Public actions and private consequences

The statement shows how political and social disputes can affect not only those directly involved but also their families. Yakasai’s words serve as a reminder that the ripple effects of public actions often reach into private lives, sometimes with serious consequences.

Wider implications for Nigerian politics

This development highlights the growing conversation around accountability and empathy in Nigerian politics. It suggests that leaders and citizens alike should consider the broader impact of their actions, especially when public debates spill into personal lives.

Who is Dawisu?

Salihu Tanko Yakasai, popularly known as Dawisu, is a Nigerian politician and media consultant with a strong presence in public affairs. He gained prominence as the Special Adviser on Media to former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, where he played a key role in shaping communication strategies and managing public relations.

Beyond his advisory role, Dawisu has built a reputation as a vocal commentator on governance, transparency, and accountability in Nigeria. His active engagement on social media platforms, particularly X, has made him a familiar voice in national debates, often drawing attention to the human impact of political decisions.

Known for his straightforward style and willingness to challenge prevailing narratives, Dawisu has positioned himself as both a political insider and a public advocate. His career reflects a blend of political involvement and media expertise, making him a notable figure in Nigeria’s evolving political landscape.

Nigerian politics shows how controversies affect families beyond the spotlight. Photo credit: ADCNig/x

Source: Twitter

Politician linked to INEC derecognition of ADC speaks

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nafiu Bala, a factional national chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has confirmed his attendance at the party’s unveiling of the interim leadership led by David Mark in July 2025.

His presence was highlighted in viral videos shared by TheCable, showing him seated alongside Kenneth Okonkwo and other stakeholders at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja.

Since July 2025, the ADC has faced internal crises, with Bala and the Mark-led group both claiming leadership. The disputes escalated into legal battles, culminating in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) derecognising both factions, citing the March 12 court of appeal judgment.

Source: Legit.ng