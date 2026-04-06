Gospel singer Ebuka Songs has condemned the “Expect More” billboards linked to President Bola Tinubu, saying Nigerians have stopped expecting anything from the government

His remarks, shared on Instagram, reflect frustration over insecurity and economic hardship across the country

The reaction adds to growing criticism from public figures who believe government promises no longer match the reality faced by ordinary citizens

Gospel singer Ebuka Songs has strongly criticised the “Expect More” campaign billboards associated with President Bola Tinubu.

These billboards, which have appeared in different parts of Nigeria, carry a message suggesting that citizens should look forward to more benefits from the government.

Ebuka Songs criticises Tinubu’s “Expect More” billboards as Nigerians face hardship and insecurity. Photo credit: Ebuka Songs/Instagram

Source: Twitter

On Instagram on Sunday, April 5, 2026, Ebuka expressed frustration over insecurity and economic hardship in the country. He questioned the relevance of campaign messages when people are struggling daily.

“We are not expecting anything again”

In his post, Ebuka wrote:

“Baba!!!! Please, we are not expecting anything again, the one wey you do issok. People are dying daily, and all you do is put billboards everywhere??? What sort of rubbish is this?

"Please, sir, leave Nigeria alone. We can’t expect anything. Thank you, sir. Your Government has indeed failed.

"Every Bloodshed will Continue to Cry out as evey wicked man involved in all this mess will never go Unpunished Amen. Great Nigeria.”

His remarks reflect growing public discontent and highlight the frustration many Nigerians feel about governance and daily living conditions.

Other public figures share concerns

Ebuka’s reaction adds to a rising chorus of voices from public figures who have spoken out about Nigeria’s current situation. Footballer Emmanuel Emenike recently warned that those hoping for change under current leadership may be disappointed. Actor Kanayo O Kanayo lamented worsening economic hardship, while actor Kunle Remi expressed concern about the heavy burden ordinary Nigerians are facing.

The reactions from entertainers and sports figures underline a broader sentiment among citizens who feel disconnected from government promises. While the “Expect More” billboards aim to project optimism, critics argue that the reality of insecurity and economic struggles overshadows such messages.

See the Instagram post below:

Who is Ebuka Songs?

Ebuka Songs, born Ebuka Emmanuel Hillary on May 10, 2000, is a Nigerian gospel singer and songwriter from Imo State. He is best known for his breakout single “I Will Pray”, which brought him recognition in the gospel music scene. Signed under Moses Bliss’s record label, Spotlite Nation, in 2023, Ebuka has quickly become a rising star in contemporary worship and gospel music. He studied Theatre Arts at Imo State University, graduating in 2019, and is celebrated for his heartfelt worship style, powerful vocals, and spiritual chants that inspire many listeners across Nigeria and beyond.

Tinubu’s “Expect More” billboards spark backlash as Ebuka Songs highlights Nigeria’s daily struggles. Photo credit: Ebuka Songs/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Netanyahu sends message to Christians, mentions Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has once again spoken out against what he described as the persecution of Christians in Nigeria and other parts of the world.

In his Easter message, shared on his X account on Sunday, April 5, 2026, he extended greetings to Christians in Israel, the United States, and across the globe, wishing them a joyful celebration.

Source: Legit.ng