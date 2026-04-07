Nafiu Bala, once described as coming from a humble background, has drawn attention for his lifestyle changes after the 2023 elections

Allegations have surfaced that his faction of the ADC is being influenced by the ruling APC, raising questions about party unity

Bala has firmly denied these claims, insisting on his loyalty to the ADC and his decade-long membership

A relative of Nafiu Bala, who requested anonymity, described the embattled politician as someone from a modest upbringing.

According to the source from Dailytrust:

Nafiu Bala shows political influence as he arrives in Gombe with a convoy of SUVs. Photo credit: NafiuBala/ADCNig/x

Source: Twitter

“I have known Nafiu Bala since his early childhood. He comes from a very humble background. He joined politics some years back. But he was not a bigtime politician. However, after the 2023 elections he started acting big and even relocated his wife to Kaduna, while he is staying in Abuja.

“Also, during the recent Sallah celebration, Bala came to Gombe with a large convoy of SUVs, accompanied by security escorts and other paraphernalia.”

Allegations of sponsorship

Following his rise in political visibility after the 2023 elections, Bala has faced accusations that his faction of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is being influenced by elements within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Critics claim this is an attempt to derail the ADC’s coalition project.

Bala’s response

In an interview with Daily Trust, Nafiu Bala strongly denied these allegations:

“This is a baseless allegation. How can I be accused of that? You came to my party and accused me of being sponsored to destroy it. I am a card-carrying member of the ADC, and I have been in the party for about 10 years now. And now you just come in and want to push me out?”

The controversy surrounding Nafiu Bala highlights the tensions within the ADC and the challenges of political loyalty in Nigeria’s evolving landscape.

While Bala insists on his long-standing commitment to the ADC, questions remain about his recent lifestyle changes and growing political influence.

Nafiu Bala denies claims and stresses loyalty to the African Democratic Congress. Photo credit: ADCNig/x

Source: Twitter

Politician behind INEC’s deregistration of ADC speaks

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nafiu Bala, factional national chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has confirmed his attendance at the party’s unveiling of the interim leadership led by David Mark in July 2025. His presence was highlighted in viral videos shared by TheCable, showing him seated alongside Kenneth Okonkwo and other stakeholders at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja.

Since July 2025, the ADC has faced internal crises, with Bala and the Mark-led group both claiming leadership. The disputes escalated into legal battles, culminating in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) derecognising both factions, citing the March 12 court of appeal judgment.

Two videos, one posted on July 2, 2025 by Symfoni on YouTube and another published by TheCable, confirmed Bala’s attendance at the unveiling. TheCable verified the footage through multiple party stakeholders. At the event, Lauretta Onochie introduced Bala as the ADC deputy national chairman (intergovernmental affairs). In a statement on April 7, Bala clarified that while he attended the meeting, it was not convened to unveil new party leaders.

Source: Legit.ng