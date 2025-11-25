Tinubu Gives Imo Governor Uzodimma Appointment, Details Emerge
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state as the 'Renewed Hope' ambassador
- The development comes ahead of the national launch of the federal government’s Ward Development Programme
- In his role as ambassador, Uzodimma will double as the DG for 'Party Outreach, Engagement and Mobilisation'
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the national launch of the federal government's Ward Development Programme, President Bola Tinubu has appointed Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state as the Renewed Hope Ambassador.
According to a statement on Tuesday, November 25, by Bayo Onanuga, one of the presidential aides, Uzodimma, in his role, will double as the director-general (DG) for the party's outreach, engagement and mobilisation. The statement was obtained by Legit.ng.
Uzodimma gets appointment from Tinubu
The statement reads:
"With the appointment, which takes immediate effect, Governor Uzodimma will be responsible, in collaboration with the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership and the governors, for evangelising the Tinubu administration's programme.
"As Renewed Hope Ambassador, Governor Uzodimma, who also chairs the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), will ensure harmony, inclusiveness and strategic coordination across all levels of the party. He will also be involved in mobilising and engaging people. He will work with the APC governors, who will also be Ambassadors of Hope."
President Tinubu said he expects Governor Uzodimma and his colleagues to promote and disseminate the APC's "achievements and milestones" since 2023, thereby "reinforcing the message of Renewed Hope nationwide."
Furthermore, President Tinubu asked Uzodimma to ensure that Nigerians are aware of and understand the administration's achievements.
Profile of Hope Uzodimma
Uzodimma has served as the governor of Imo state since 2020. On January 14, 2020, the Supreme Court of Nigeria declared him the winner of the 2019 governorship poll in Imo state, nullifying the election of the then-incumbent governor Emeka Ihedioha.
Uzodimma began his political career during the Second Republic, joining the then-ruling National Party of Nigeria (NPN), where, in 1983, he became the Imo state youth leader.
In 1999, after the return to democracy, Uzodimma joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
On May 31, 2023, Uzodimma emerged as chairman of the PGF, the umbrella body of governors of the ruling APC, replacing Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the former governor of Kebbi state.
'Uzodimma has no vice presidential ambition'
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Imo state government dissociated Governor Uzodimma from viral posters indicating his vice presidential ambition ahead of the 2027 election.
Declan Emelumba, the Imo commissioner for information, public orientation and strategy, described the posters as fake and malicious.
Emulumba asserted that the circulation of the poster on social media was the handiwork of mischief-makers trying to cause affection between the governor and President Tinubu.
