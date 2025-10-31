President Tinubu appointed Kwara Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to chair the National Steering Committee for the Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme

Committee, including governors from all geopolitical zones and Minister Bagudu as vice chairman, held its inaugural meeting in Abuja

AbdulRazaq pledged grassroots development, while the FG vowed to ensure federal programmes directly benefit communities nationwide

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, as Chairman of the National Steering Committee for the Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme (RHWDP).

The programme is designed to drive economic growth, improve social protection, and enhance livelihoods at the grassroots level across Nigeria’s 8,809 political wards.

Committee unveiled and inaugurated

According to a statement from the NGF Secretariat, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has been appointed as Vice Chairman of the steering committee.

Members representing the six geopolitical zones include:

North-East: Governor Mai Mala Buni (Yobe)

South-South: Governor Douye Diri (Bayelsa)

South-West: Governor Dapo Abiodun (Ogun)

South-East: Governor Peter Mbah (Enugu)

North-West: Governor Dikko Radda (Katsina)

North-Central: Governor Hyacinth Alia (Benue)

The committee held its inaugural meeting on Wednesday at the NGF Secretariat in Abuja.

AbdulRazaq pledges grassroots transformation

Speaking during the meeting, Governor AbdulRazaq said the newly inaugurated team would ensure the President’s development vision reached ordinary Nigerians at the community level.

“This programme is a strategic step towards ensuring that growth and social protection are not just federal policies but lived realities in every ward across the country,” he stated.

He added that the initiative would prioritise economic inclusion, accessibility to essential services, and empowerment for vulnerable groups.

FG emphasises local impact

Also speaking, Senator Bagudu reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to connecting federal initiatives to the grassroots.

“We are determined to deepen the reach of governance and ensure that every Nigerian, regardless of location, feels the impact of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda,” he said.

He noted that the committee would coordinate stakeholders, development partners, and government agencies to actualise its goals.

Stakeholders discuss next steps

The committee reviewed frameworks for implementing the ward-based strategy and discussed timelines for rolling out development plans across states.

AbdulRazaq assured Nigerians that execution would begin promptly, saying,

“We will deliver results that strengthen communities and improve quality of life nationwide.”

The RHWDP forms part of President Tinubu’s broader plan to stimulate grassroots economies and build inclusive development systems across the federation.

