FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed the Governor of Gombe state, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

Specifically, the president appointed him as the Renewed Hope Ambassador and Secretary for Party Outreach, Engagement and Mobilisation, a role aimed at strengthening the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The appointment was conveyed in a letter personally signed by the President, directing Governor Inuwa Yahaya to assume the new role with immediate effect.

Tasked with party mobilisation and engagement

According to the letter, Governor Inuwa Yahaya is expected to collaborate closely with the Director-General of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors and the national leadership of the APC, particularly the National Chairman, to ensure harmony, inclusiveness, and strategic coordination across all levels of the party’s mobilisation structure, Daily Trust reported.

President Tinubu emphasised the importance of the role, stating:

"Preparation is critical and essential to achieving this outcome, and your leadership will be central to guiding this process effectively and strategically."

The letter further highlighted that the appointment aims to ensure that Nigerians are fully informed, engaged, and mobilised to support the APC and its candidates nationwide.

Recognition of leadership and grassroots strength

Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s appointment reflects his recognised leadership credentials, organisational capacity, and grassroots mobilisation strength, both within the APC and in national governance.

As Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, he has been credited with fostering consensus-building and regional coordination in national political discourse.

Official statement and next steps

The announcement was formally communicated in a statement signed by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General, Press Affairs, Government House, Gombe, noting that Governor Inuwa Yahaya is expected to commence his duties immediately, focusing on galvanising support for the APC’s programmes, policies, and achievements across the country, Vanguard reported.

The appointment is widely seen as a strategic move to reinforce party cohesion and strengthen engagement with voters ahead of the 2027 elections.

