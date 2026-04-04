APC has called on INEC to totally deregister the coalition party, ADC, amid the opposition outcry against the electoral body

Ajibola Bashiru, the APC national secretary, made the claim while speaking in an interview along with the party's publicity secretary, Felix Morka

The APC leader, in another interview, bragged that one million of the ADC cannot defeat the APC in the 2027 general elections

Ajibola Bashiru, the national secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to completely deregister the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The APC secretary argued that the embattled opposition party has been unable to justify its continued existence.

APC tells INEC to completely deregister the ADC Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Bashiru then posited that the electoral body should have gone beyond mere derecognition of the ADC leadership, which was being led by former Senate President David Mark, and move on to remove the party in its entirety from the list of registered political parties in the country.

Daily Trust reported that the APC secretary made the comment while speaking at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja, alongside Felix Morka, the national publicity secretary. He described the ADC as a drain on national resources and time.

According to Bashiru, the strong cases for the deregistration of the ADC were its poor electoral performance and the continuous internal crisis.

In another interview, Bashiru expressed the confidence that the APC will defeat the ADC in their thousands in the 2027 general elections. He pointed out that Mark, the embattled leader of the opposition himself, cannot win his ward during the election.

Nigerians react as Bashiru defends APC

Bashiru's response has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Tzalmon criticised the ruling party:

"APC is no longer only a political party; it has become a gang of crooks, people who have been insulated from conscience. They believe in corruption, much more than they believe in integrity, and are convinced that their barbarism would secure victory for them."

Nigerians react as Ajibola Bashiru defends APC against ADC Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Donald Dania knocked the APC:

"You mean you have your structure of criminality and changing election results? Or forcefully turning Nigeria into a one-party country? There’s no democracy in Nigeria; there’s also no dividends of democracy in Nigeria. You all running Nigeria should hide your heads in shame."

Ògà Àdè asked the ADC to put his house in order:

"ADC cannot put their house in order, but blaming the other party, do they expect APC to work for them? They know most of their supporters are driven by emotional sentiments and hate. Never correct your opponent when they are making a mistake."

Nnajiude criticised the ruling APC:

"Former President Jonathan said that the freedom Nigerians are enjoying under his government would be missed if he leaves government in 2015, but Nigerians didn't understand him. Today, Nigerians are beginning to understand that statement."

You can see the video of Bashiru's interview on X here:

Bala Mohammed hints at joining ADC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bauchi governor Bala Mohammed has said he might be joining the coalition adopted party, ADC, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The governor disclosed the plan while hosting the leadership of the ADC at the presidential lounge in Bauchi on Tuesday, March 31.

According to the governor, the ADC has the potential to sack President Bola Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng