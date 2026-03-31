FCT, Abuja - Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Ahmed Alkali, has resigned from the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to pursue a governorship ambition.

His resignation, confirmed in a press statement issued by his media aide, follows a presidential directive requiring political appointees seeking elective positions to vacate their offices.

Another Top Minister Resigns from Tinubu's Govt

Source: Twitter

Presidency accepts resignation

According to the statement signed by Umar Alkali Jibril, Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the minister, the resignation has already been submitted and accepted.

The statement noted that the minister stepped down after expressing gratitude to the President for the opportunity to serve in the cabinet.

Minister cites progress in transport sector

Alkali, in his resignation letter, reportedly highlighted achievements recorded in the transportation sector during his tenure.

He appreciated the administration for the support received while overseeing key developments in the sector.

Move linked to 2027 elections

The development is seen as part of early political realignments ahead of the next election cycle, with the minister set to contest for a governorship seat.

The Presidency, while accepting his resignation, commended him for his service and contributions to national development.

The directive mandating political appointees with electoral ambitions to step down is expected to trigger further resignations in the coming weeks, as preparations for future elections gather momentum.

Source: Legit.ng