The chapter of Nigeria's ruling party, APC, in France has endorsed the just-concluded national convention as a testament to the party's strength and unity

Hajia Amina Suzuki, the chapter's chairperson, commended meticulous planning and execution by the Convention Organising Committee

She said the successful convention reinforced APC’s dominance ahead of the 2027 general elections

Paris, France - The France Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has hailed the ruling party’s just-concluded national convention, describing it as seamless, well-coordinated, and a testament to the strength and unity of the ruling party.

APC France's chairperson, Hajia Amina Suzuki, disclosed this in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, March 31.

President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima at the recently concluded APC national convention in Abuja. Photo credit: @KafilatOgbara

Source: Twitter

She commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the party’s leadership for delivering what she termed a “world-class political gathering devoid of rancour or disruption.”

APC's convention silenced critics - Hajia Suzuki

According to her, the hitch-free conduct of the convention has effectively silenced critics and left opposition parties scrambling for relevance.

“This convention has once again demonstrated that APC remains Nigeria’s most organised and forward-looking political party. The opposition, as usual, has been left in awe without a single flaw to exploit or distort,” she stated.

The chapter also praised the chairman of the Convention Organising Committee and former Katsina state governor, Bello Masari, alongside members of his team, for what it described as “meticulous planning and disciplined execution that ensured total success.”

The statement further highlighted the efforts of the sub-committee on accreditation for diplomats, observers, and the diaspora community. It specifically commended the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) and the committee leadership, comprising the governor of Enugu state as chairman, the minister of foreign affairs as vice chairman, and other key officials.

“They delivered outstanding coordination, seamless logistics, and a warm, inclusive atmosphere that made the APC diaspora community feel fully integrated and valued,” the statement added.

APC France chapter restates support for party ideals

The APC France Chapter said it is committed to the party’s ideals and expressed confidence that the momentum from the successful convention would further strengthen the APC’s dominance both at home and across the global diaspora.

Meanwhile, the chapter congratulated President Tinubu on his birthday, noting that the successful convention serves as “yet another gift of confidence and endorsement of his leadership.”

APC France chapter says the ruling party's national convention was "world-class" and "rancour-free". Photo credit: @APCConvention

Source: Twitter

APC France reacts as Zamfara gov joins party

In another report, the French chapter of the APC welcomed the defection of Zamfara state governor, Dauda Lawal, to the ruling party.

The chapter described the move as a major political development that strengthens support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election.

In a statement issued in Paris on Tuesday, March 10, the chairperson of APC France, Amina Suzuki, said the governor’s decision to join the party reflects increasing confidence among political leaders and citizens in the policies and leadership direction of the Tinubu administration. According to the diaspora chapter, the entry of Governor Lawal into the APC represents a strategic gain for the party in the northwest, a region widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s most influential voting blocs.

Source: Legit.ng