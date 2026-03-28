Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda and Sen. Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru were returned as APC national chairman and national secretary at the party’s fourth elective convention

APC elected a full set of national executives, including deputy chairmen, treasurer, and national publicity secretary, through a consensus arrangement

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker Tajudeen Abbas attended the convention alongside thousands of delegates

The All Progressives Congress (APC) concluded its fourth elective national convention on Friday at Eagle Square, Abuja, electing a fresh set of national officers to steer the party’s affairs.

Professor Nentawe Yilwatda was returned as national chairman, while Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru emerged as national secretary, with their election confirmed by the convention’s election committee under a consensus arrangement.

APC Convention: Full List of All Elected National Executives

Source: Twitter

Full list of newly elected national executives

National Chairman: Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda Deputy National Chairman (North): Ali Bukar Dalori Deputy National Chairman (South): Dr Benjamin Obi Nwoye National Secretary: Sen. Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru Deputy National Secretary: Prof. AbdulKarim Abubakar Kana National Legal Adviser: Murtala Aliyu Kankia National Treasurer: Uguru Mathew Ofoke National Financial Secretary: Amb. Haruna Ginsau National Organising Secretary: Muhammad Sulaiman Argungu, OFR Deputy National Organising Secretary: Barr. Emeka Okafor National Welfare Secretary: Donatus Enyinnah Nwankpa Deputy National Welfare Secretary: Dr Christopher Michael Akpan National Publicity Secretary: Felix Morka Deputy National Publicity Secretary: Hon. Meseko Durosinmi Josiah National Auditor: Sen. Abubakar Maikafi National Women Leader: Dr Mary A. Idele Deputy National Women Leader: Zainab Abubakar Ibrahim National Youth Leader: Dayo Israel National Leader, Persons with Disabilities: Aare Durotolu Oyebode Bankole Deputy National Financial Secretary: Hammam Adamu Ali Kumo

National Ex-Officio Members:

North Central: Dr Opawoye Oluwatoyin Bunmi North East: Adamu Jallah North West: Kano Muhammed Jamu Yusuf South East: Hon. Ikechukwu Umeh South South: Mr Francis Kolokolo South West: Hon. Bunmi Orinowo

Convention draws top leaders and delegates

The convention attracted top APC figures, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas.

Delegates and party leaders from across the country gathered to vote and endorse the National Working Committee members, who are now tasked with guiding the ruling party through its next phase.

Felix Morka, national publicity secretary, said the convention underscored APC’s commitment to unity and effective leadership.

APC Convention: Full List of All Elected National Executives

Source: Twitter

“This convention reflects our resolve to strengthen party structures and ensure inclusive leadership for all regions of the country,” Morka stated.

The newly elected executives are expected to implement party programmes, coordinate nationwide activities, and consolidate APC’s political agenda ahead of future elections.

APC convention: Cubana Chiefpriest receives special recognition

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Socialite and businessman Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, is one of the prominent figures in the country present at the ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention at the Eagles Square in Abuja.

The political event, which began on March 25, will end on March 28, 2026, with the main event held at Eagle Square, Abuja.

According to the reports, over 8,453 delegates from across Nigeria are gathered for this key event, which will elect a new National Working Committee (NWC) and strengthen the party’s “Renewed Hope Agenda” ahead of 2027.

Source: Legit.ng