The Emerging Progressives Leaders’ Forum (EPLF) commended Governor Abdullahi Sule and APC leaders in Nasarawa State for adopting direct primaries for the 2027 elections

The Forum, through National Coordinator Barrister Johnson Preye-Aganaba and Secretary Alhaji Abdulkarim Ibrahim, described the move as a bold and progressive step toward internal democracy

EPLF urged party stakeholders and members to ensure peaceful and transparent conduct of the direct primaries and actively participate in the process

The Emerging Progressives Leaders’ Forum (EPLF) has commended Governor of Nasarawa state, Abdullahi Sule, and party leaders in the state for adopting direct primaries to select the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the 2027 general elections.

In a statement cited by Legit.ng on Tuesday, March 31, jointly signed by the Forum’s National Coordinator, Barrister Johnson Preye-Aganaba, and its Secretary, Alhaji Abdulkarim Ibrahim, the group described the move as a bold and progressive step toward strengthening internal democracy.

Governor Abdullahi Sule receives praise from the Emerging Progressives Leaders’ Forum for introducing direct primaries in Nasarawa state. Photo credit: Abdullahi Sule

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Direct primaries to deepen democracy

The EPLF said allowing all registered party members to participate directly in candidate selection, rather than restricting the process to a few delegates, would enhance transparency and fairness within the party.

“The decision to embrace direct primaries is a clear demonstration of commitment to transparency, fairness, and accountability. It ensures that aspirants emerge through a credible and widely accepted process, thereby reducing internal conflicts and post-primary disputes,” the statement read.

The group added that this system would build trust among members and strengthen party structures, while also curbing the long-standing challenge of imposed candidates.

Stakeholders urged to ensure smooth implementation

While applauding Governor Sule’s leadership, the EPLF urged party stakeholders to ensure that the direct primaries are conducted peacefully, transparently, and in an organised manner.

“We call on party faithful in Nasarawa State to take full advantage of this opportunity by actively participating in the process, as their involvement is crucial to its success,” the statement added.

The Forum emphasised that the move sets an example for other states and political parties, aligning with ongoing calls for electoral reforms across the country.

Commitment to democratic ideals

Reaffirming its support for good governance, the EPLF pledged to continue backing policies and actions that promote credible elections and strengthen Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

2027 Election: APC Group Reacts as Nasarawa Gov Adopts Direct Primaries

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The group expressed optimism that the adoption of direct primaries in Nasarawa state would foster unity within the APC and contribute to the overall stability and growth of democracy in the country.

APC warns against defections

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have been urged to manage the mass defectors from opposition parties joining its fold ahead of the 2027 general election.

Olajumoke Shaqiru Victor, a political commentator, gave a warning to the ruling APC while speaking on the possibility of the party exploding following the mass defection into the party ahead of the next cycle of elections.

There have been concerns that the wave of defection into the ruling party could cause disunity and break the ruling party. However, Victor noted that the mass defection could lead to instability. Recently, nine senators from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party, and several other political parties officially defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC). The move further altered the political composition of the Senate ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng