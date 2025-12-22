Full List: Mahmood Yakubu, Omokri, 65 Other Ambassadorial Nominees of Tinubu Confirmed by Senate
- The Nigerian senate has confirmed the appointment of sixty-seven (67) career and non-career ambassadorial nominees
- The confirmation followed the presentation of the committee’s report by its chairperson, Sani Bello, after which the recommendations were adopted
- Legit.ng gathered that the newly-appointed ambassadors will assume their posts in their respective countries of assignment in 2026
FCT, Abuja - The senate has confirmed 67 nominees as career and non-career ambassadors of Nigeria, endorsing a list that includes prominent political figures, former governors, and ex-ministers, among others.
Per The Punch, the confirmation came after the senate committee on foreign affairs, chaired by Senator Sani Bello, reviewed and adopted a report following several weeks of screening of nominees submitted by the presidency.
Presenting the report, Bello told the Senate that all the nominees who appeared before the committee were thoroughly screened and found suitable for their respective diplomatic postings. He stated that no petitions or adverse security reports were received against any of the nominees during the exercise.
The Nation quoted Bello as saying:
“The committee carefully examined the credentials, experience and competence of all the nominees and is satisfied that they are qualified to represent Nigeria in their proposed assignments."
He disclosed that the nominee from Yobe State, who failed to appear before the committee on foreign affairs for screening, was not included in the confirmed list.
Meanwhile, Lateef Kayode Kolawole Are from Ogun State, Aminu Muhammad Dalhatu from Jigawa State, and Oyo State's Emmanuel Ayodele Oke had been screened earlier.
Senate confirms 67 ambassadorial nominees
Legit.ng highlights the 67 ambassadorial nominees confirmed by the senate:
Career ambassadors (34):
- Anambra: Enpeji Monica Okochukwu
- Bayelsa: Endoni Sindup
- Delta: Ambassador Clark Omeru Alexandra
- Ebonyi: Chima J. Leoma Davies
- Borno: Ambassador Ahmed Mohammed Monguno
- Cross River: Ambassador Jen Adams Ni Okun Michael
- Edo: Oduma Yvonne Ehinose
- Abia: Ambassador Mwaobiola Ezeuwo Chukwuemeka
- Bauchi: Ambassador Mohammed Mahmoud Lele
- Adamawa: Maimuna Ibrahim
- Edo: Wasa Shogun Ige
- Katsina: Ambassador Shehu
- Jigawa: Ambassador Magaji Umar
- Kaduna: Ambassador Mohammed Saidu Dahiru
- Katsina: Ambassador Aminu Nasu
- Kebbi: Ambassador Haidara Mohammed Idris
- Ekiti: Ambassador Adeyemi Adebayo Emmanuel
- Enugu: Ambassador Onaga Ogechukwu Kingsley
- Kano: Ambassador Abdul Salam Abus Zayat
- Niger: Salau Hamza Mohammed
- Lagos: Ambassador Romata Mohammed Omobolanle
- Kogi: Ambassador Bako Adamu Umar
- Kwara: Ambassador Sulu Gambari
- Kebbi: Abubakar Musa Musa
- Ondo: Ruben Abimbola Samuel
- Taraba: Danladi Yakubu Yaku
- Zamfara: Bidu Dogondagi
- Osun: Ambassador Akonde Wahab Adekola
- Nasarawa: Ambassador Shaga John Shama
- Niger: Ambassador Ibrahim Dan Lamy
- Oyo: Ambassador Ariwani Adedokun Esther
- Ogun: Adjola Ibrahim Mopolola
- Plateau: Ambassador Gedagi Joseph John
- Rivers: Ambassador Luther Obomode Ayokatata
Non-career ambassadors (30)
- Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia)
- Anambra: Nkechi Linda Okocha
- Bauchi: Mahmoud Yakubu
- Bayelsa: Philip K. Ikurusi
- Benue: Paul Olga Adiku
- Cross River: Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas (rtd.)
- Delta State: Reno Omokri
- Barrister Ogbonnaya Kalu (Abia)
- Adamawa: Senator Grace Bent
- Enugu: Rt. Hon. Ugwanyi Ifeanyi
- Imo: Barr. Mrs. Chioma Ohakim
- Kano: Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau (rtd.)
- Katsina: Hon. Tasiu Musa Maigari
- Ondo: Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, PhD
- Ondo: Ambassador Joseph Yusuf Shara’aji
- Kogi: Alhaji Abubakar Sanusi Aliu
- Ekiti: Erelu Angela Adebayo
- Ekiti: Barrister Olumilua Oluwayemika
- Lagos: Olufemi Pedro
- Nasarawa: Barr. Mohammed Obanduma Aliu
- Osun: Fani-Kayode
- Akwa Ibom: Senator Eta Enang
- Edo: Hon. Abbasi Brahma
24. Oyo: Ajimobi Fatima Florence
25. Oyo: Lola Akande
26. Rivers: Onweze Chukwudi
27. Plateau: Yakubu N. Gambo
28. Taraba: Rt. Hon. Jerry Samuel Manwe
29. Sokoto: Dr. Kulu Haruna Abubakar
30. Plateau: Senator Prof. Nora Ladi Daduut
The first batch cleared by the senate committee on foreign affairs is listed below:
1. Jigawa: Amin Mohammed Dalhatu
2. Oyo State: Ayodele Oke
3. Ogun: Retired Colonel Lateef Kayode Are
