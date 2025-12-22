The Nigerian senate has confirmed the appointment of sixty-seven (67) career and non-career ambassadorial nominees

The confirmation followed the presentation of the committee’s report by its chairperson, Sani Bello, after which the recommendations were adopted

Legit.ng gathered that the newly-appointed ambassadors will assume their posts in their respective countries of assignment in 2026

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The senate has confirmed 67 nominees as career and non-career ambassadors of Nigeria, endorsing a list that includes prominent political figures, former governors, and ex-ministers, among others.

Per The Punch, the confirmation came after the senate committee on foreign affairs, chaired by Senator Sani Bello, reviewed and adopted a report following several weeks of screening of nominees submitted by the presidency.

Senate confirms 67 ambassadorial nominees, including Reno Omokri and Professor Mahmood Yakubu. Photo credits: Reno Omokri, INEC Nigeria, Femi Fani-Kayode

Source: Twitter

Presenting the report, Bello told the Senate that all the nominees who appeared before the committee were thoroughly screened and found suitable for their respective diplomatic postings. He stated that no petitions or adverse security reports were received against any of the nominees during the exercise.

The Nation quoted Bello as saying:

“The committee carefully examined the credentials, experience and competence of all the nominees and is satisfied that they are qualified to represent Nigeria in their proposed assignments."

He disclosed that the nominee from Yobe State, who failed to appear before the committee on foreign affairs for screening, was not included in the confirmed list.

Meanwhile, Lateef Kayode Kolawole Are from Ogun State, Aminu Muhammad Dalhatu from Jigawa State, and Oyo State's Emmanuel Ayodele Oke had been screened earlier.

Senate confirms 67 ambassadorial nominees

Legit.ng highlights the 67 ambassadorial nominees confirmed by the senate:

Career ambassadors (34):

Anambra: Enpeji Monica Okochukwu Bayelsa: Endoni Sindup Delta: Ambassador Clark Omeru Alexandra Ebonyi: Chima J. Leoma Davies Borno: Ambassador Ahmed Mohammed Monguno Cross River: Ambassador Jen Adams Ni Okun Michael Edo: Oduma Yvonne Ehinose Abia: Ambassador Mwaobiola Ezeuwo Chukwuemeka Bauchi: Ambassador Mohammed Mahmoud Lele Adamawa: Maimuna Ibrahim Edo: Wasa Shogun Ige Katsina: Ambassador Shehu Jigawa: Ambassador Magaji Umar Kaduna: Ambassador Mohammed Saidu Dahiru Katsina: Ambassador Aminu Nasu Kebbi: Ambassador Haidara Mohammed Idris Ekiti: Ambassador Adeyemi Adebayo Emmanuel Enugu: Ambassador Onaga Ogechukwu Kingsley Kano: Ambassador Abdul Salam Abus Zayat Niger: Salau Hamza Mohammed Lagos: Ambassador Romata Mohammed Omobolanle Kogi: Ambassador Bako Adamu Umar Kwara: Ambassador Sulu Gambari Kebbi: Abubakar Musa Musa Ondo: Ruben Abimbola Samuel Taraba: Danladi Yakubu Yaku Zamfara: Bidu Dogondagi Osun: Ambassador Akonde Wahab Adekola Nasarawa: Ambassador Shaga John Shama Niger: Ambassador Ibrahim Dan Lamy Oyo: Ambassador Ariwani Adedokun Esther Ogun: Adjola Ibrahim Mopolola Plateau: Ambassador Gedagi Joseph John Rivers: Ambassador Luther Obomode Ayokatata

Non-career ambassadors (30)

Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) Anambra: Nkechi Linda Okocha Bauchi: Mahmoud Yakubu Bayelsa: Philip K. Ikurusi Benue: Paul Olga Adiku Cross River: Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas (rtd.) Delta State: Reno Omokri Barrister Ogbonnaya Kalu (Abia) Adamawa: Senator Grace Bent Enugu: Rt. Hon. Ugwanyi Ifeanyi Imo: Barr. Mrs. Chioma Ohakim Kano: Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau (rtd.) Katsina: Hon. Tasiu Musa Maigari Ondo: Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, PhD Ondo: Ambassador Joseph Yusuf Shara’aji Kogi: Alhaji Abubakar Sanusi Aliu Ekiti: Erelu Angela Adebayo Ekiti: Barrister Olumilua Oluwayemika Lagos: Olufemi Pedro Nasarawa: Barr. Mohammed Obanduma Aliu Osun: Fani-Kayode Akwa Ibom: Senator Eta Enang Edo: Hon. Abbasi Brahma

Former Oyo State first lady Florence Ajimobi to resume as ambassador in 2026. Photo credit: @RajiDraj

Source: Twitter

24. Oyo: Ajimobi Fatima Florence

25. Oyo: Lola Akande

26. Rivers: Onweze Chukwudi

27. Plateau: Yakubu N. Gambo

28. Taraba: Rt. Hon. Jerry Samuel Manwe

29. Sokoto: Dr. Kulu Haruna Abubakar

30. Plateau: Senator Prof. Nora Ladi Daduut

The first batch cleared by the senate committee on foreign affairs is listed below:

1. Jigawa: Amin Mohammed Dalhatu

2. Oyo State: Ayodele Oke

3. Ogun: Retired Colonel Lateef Kayode Are

Fani-Kayode reacts to Tinubu appointment

Legit.ng earlier reported that former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, sent a message to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Fani-Kayode was responding to his appointment as an ambassador by the Nigerian president.

Source: Legit.ng