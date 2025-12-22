Africa Digital Media Awards

Politics

Full List: Mahmood Yakubu, Omokri, 65 Other Ambassadorial Nominees of Tinubu Confirmed by Senate

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • The Nigerian senate has confirmed the appointment of sixty-seven (67) career and non-career ambassadorial nominees
  • The confirmation followed the presentation of the committee’s report by its chairperson, Sani Bello, after which the recommendations were adopted
  • Legit.ng gathered that the newly-appointed ambassadors will assume their posts in their respective countries of assignment in 2026

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The senate has confirmed 67 nominees as career and non-career ambassadors of Nigeria, endorsing a list that includes prominent political figures, former governors, and ex-ministers, among others.

Per The Punch, the confirmation came after the senate committee on foreign affairs, chaired by Senator Sani Bello, reviewed and adopted a report following several weeks of screening of nominees submitted by the presidency.

Senate confirms Reno Omokri, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, and 65 Nigerian ambassadorial nominees, including political figures, former governors, and ex-ministers.
Senate confirms 67 ambassadorial nominees, including Reno Omokri and Professor Mahmood Yakubu. Photo credits: Reno Omokri, INEC Nigeria, Femi Fani-Kayode
Presenting the report, Bello told the Senate that all the nominees who appeared before the committee were thoroughly screened and found suitable for their respective diplomatic postings. He stated that no petitions or adverse security reports were received against any of the nominees during the exercise.

The Nation quoted Bello as saying:

“The committee carefully examined the credentials, experience and competence of all the nominees and is satisfied that they are qualified to represent Nigeria in their proposed assignments."

He disclosed that the nominee from Yobe State, who failed to appear before the committee on foreign affairs for screening, was not included in the confirmed list.

Meanwhile, Lateef Kayode Kolawole Are from Ogun State, Aminu Muhammad Dalhatu from Jigawa State, and Oyo State's Emmanuel Ayodele Oke had been screened earlier.

Senate confirms 67 ambassadorial nominees

Legit.ng highlights the 67 ambassadorial nominees confirmed by the senate:

Career ambassadors (34):

  1. Anambra: Enpeji Monica Okochukwu
  2. Bayelsa: Endoni Sindup
  3. Delta: Ambassador Clark Omeru Alexandra
  4. Ebonyi: Chima J. Leoma Davies
  5. Borno: Ambassador Ahmed Mohammed Monguno
  6. Cross River: Ambassador Jen Adams Ni Okun Michael
  7. Edo: Oduma Yvonne Ehinose
  8. Abia: Ambassador Mwaobiola Ezeuwo Chukwuemeka
  9. Bauchi: Ambassador Mohammed Mahmoud Lele
  10. Adamawa: Maimuna Ibrahim
  11. Edo: Wasa Shogun Ige
  12. Katsina: Ambassador Shehu
  13. Jigawa: Ambassador Magaji Umar
  14. Kaduna: Ambassador Mohammed Saidu Dahiru
  15. Katsina: Ambassador Aminu Nasu
  16. Kebbi: Ambassador Haidara Mohammed Idris
  17. Ekiti: Ambassador Adeyemi Adebayo Emmanuel
  18. Enugu: Ambassador Onaga Ogechukwu Kingsley
  19. Kano: Ambassador Abdul Salam Abus Zayat
  20. Niger: Salau Hamza Mohammed
  21. Lagos: Ambassador Romata Mohammed Omobolanle
  22. Kogi: Ambassador Bako Adamu Umar
  23. Kwara: Ambassador Sulu Gambari
  24. Kebbi: Abubakar Musa Musa
  25. Ondo: Ruben Abimbola Samuel
  26. Taraba: Danladi Yakubu Yaku
  27. Zamfara: Bidu Dogondagi
  28. Osun: Ambassador Akonde Wahab Adekola
  29. Nasarawa: Ambassador Shaga John Shama
  30. Niger: Ambassador Ibrahim Dan Lamy
  31. Oyo: Ambassador Ariwani Adedokun Esther
  32. Ogun: Adjola Ibrahim Mopolola
  33. Plateau: Ambassador Gedagi Joseph John
  34. Rivers: Ambassador Luther Obomode Ayokatata

Non-career ambassadors (30)

  1. Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia)
  2. Anambra: Nkechi Linda Okocha
  3. Bauchi: Mahmoud Yakubu
  4. Bayelsa: Philip K. Ikurusi
  5. Benue: Paul Olga Adiku
  6. Cross River: Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas (rtd.)
  7. Delta State: Reno Omokri
  8. Barrister Ogbonnaya Kalu (Abia)
  9. Adamawa: Senator Grace Bent
  10. Enugu: Rt. Hon. Ugwanyi Ifeanyi
  11. Imo: Barr. Mrs. Chioma Ohakim
  12. Kano: Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau (rtd.)
  13. Katsina: Hon. Tasiu Musa Maigari
  14. Ondo: Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, PhD
  15. Ondo: Ambassador Joseph Yusuf Shara’aji
  16. Kogi: Alhaji Abubakar Sanusi Aliu
  17. Ekiti: Erelu Angela Adebayo
  18. Ekiti: Barrister Olumilua Oluwayemika
  19. Lagos: Olufemi Pedro
  20. Nasarawa: Barr. Mohammed Obanduma Aliu
  21. Osun: Fani-Kayode
  22. Akwa Ibom: Senator Eta Enang
  23. Edo: Hon. Abbasi Brahma
Florence Ajimobi's screening as ambassador in December 2025 at the National Assembly, Abuja.
Former Oyo State first lady Florence Ajimobi to resume as ambassador in 2026. Photo credit: @RajiDraj
24. Oyo: Ajimobi Fatima Florence

25. Oyo: Lola Akande

26. Rivers: Onweze Chukwudi

27. Plateau: Yakubu N. Gambo

28. Taraba: Rt. Hon. Jerry Samuel Manwe

29. Sokoto: Dr. Kulu Haruna Abubakar

30. Plateau: Senator Prof. Nora Ladi Daduut

The first batch cleared by the senate committee on foreign affairs is listed below:

1. Jigawa: Amin Mohammed Dalhatu

2. Oyo State: Ayodele Oke

3. Ogun: Retired Colonel Lateef Kayode Are

Fani-Kayode reacts to Tinubu appointment

Legit.ng earlier reported that former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, sent a message to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Fani-Kayode was responding to his appointment as an ambassador by the Nigerian president.

