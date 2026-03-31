Governors Fintiri and Lawal's defections highlighted political survival over ideology ahead of the 2027 elections

Their moves could significantly impact the ambitions of Nuhu Ribadu and Bello Matawalle in northern politics

Political commentator Victor emphasised strategic alliances over ideology in Nigeria's evolving electoral landscape

The defections of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa and his counterparts in Zamfara, Dauda Lawal, have been described as a political move devoid of ideology but about political survival and influence.

Their defections have been suggested to have an effect on the ambition of Nuhu Ribadu, an influential political figure in Adamawa and National Security Adviser (NSA) to President Bola Tinubu. Also in Zamfara, Governor Lawal's defection is expected to affect the ambition of Bello Matawalle, an ex-governor of the state and a top Tinubu minister.

Analyst explains that Governor Ahmadu Fintiri and Dauda Lawa will affect Nuhu Ribadu and Bello Matawalle Photo Credit: @GovernorAUF

Source: Twitter

Analyst speaks on Fintiri, Lawal's defection

Olajumoke Shaqiru Victor, a political commentator, made the assertion while speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, stating that the development was part of the indication that the race for the 2027 general elections has begun.

Victor explained that the moves of the governors joining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were to align with the platforms that would improve their chances of retaining power in the 2027 general election.

Recall that Governor Fintiri recently dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC. The north-east state governor announced the development in a state broadcast on Friday, February 27.

Fintiri was one of the four governors who were left in the PDP as of the time, following the defection of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, Umo Eno, Agbu Kefas, Siminalayi Fubara, and Peter Mbah of Delta, Akwa Ibom, Taraba, Rivers and Enugu states, respectively. The PDP has Dauda Lawal of Zamfara, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

Weeks later, Fintiri's counterpart in Zamfara also dumped the PDP and joined the APC.

Chances of Ribadu, Matawalle in 2027

The move of the two governors would have an effect on the ambition of Ribadu and Matawalle, who are prominent figures in Tinubu's cabinet. Victor explained that the moves were calculated ahead of the 2027 general elections.

His statement reads:

"The reported defections and rising ambitions of key political figures show that the race toward 2027 has already begun. Moves by governors and influential politicians are often strategic, aimed at aligning with platforms that improve their chances of retaining power or gaining higher positions.

"Figures like Nuhu Ribadu and Bello Matawalle are seen as strong contenders in northern politics, and their ambitions could reshape alliances significantly.

"In my opinion, these developments indicate that ideology is still secondary in Nigerian politics, while political survival and influence remain the primary drivers. The real impact will depend on how these alliances translate into voter support, especially in a time when economic hardship is shaping public opinion."

Reaction as Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, Dauda Lawal dump PDP for APC Photo Credit: @NuhuRibadu

Source: Facebook

3 APC delegates die in a road accident

Legit.ng earlier reported that three APC delegates from Ogbadibo LGA of Benue state have reportedly lost their lives in a sudden motor crash while on their way to the party's convention.

An APC chieftain who spoke on the condition of anonymity confirmed the number of deaths, adding that 10 others sustained a series of injuries.

The APC members were on their way to the party's zonal convention in Lafia, Nasarawa state capital, when their bus suddenly lost control and turned into the bush.

Source: Legit.ng