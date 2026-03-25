The high court has taken action over former Kaduna state governor El-Rufai’s N1 billion suit over his residence search

ICPC lawyer Request to delay the case was declined by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik Ordered the magistrate to be served and adjourned the case until March 31

FCT, Abuja — The Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, March 25, adjourned for the third time the fundamental rights suit filed by former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

The lawsuit is seeking N1 billion in damages over the reported search of his residence.

Abuja’s Federal High Court pauses proceedings in the case for the third time. Photo credit: @elrufai/Contribution

Source: UGC

The suit, filed through El-Rufai’s legal team, names the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), a chief magistrate of the Federal Capital Territory, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Attorney-General of the Federation as the first to fourth respondents, respectively.

Court proceedings adjourned again

When the case was called at around 11:00am, lawyers representing the parties were present in court. Ugochukwu Prince Nnakwu appeared for El-Rufai, Isaac Akwo represented the ICPC, R.N. Maiguru stood for the Inspector-General of Police, while Chima Chidi Augustine represented the Attorney-General of the Federation.

Akwo requested that the matter be stood down until noon, explaining that the ICPC’s counsel was engaged in another matter at the Supreme Court. Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, however, declined the request, citing a prior engagement.

The judge then queried the status of the second respondent, the magistrate. Nnakwu informed the court that the magistrate had not been served and applied for substituted service. When Nnakwu began arguing the application, the judge interrupted, insisting that the magistrate’s name be properly included in the suit. Nnakwu acknowledged the requirement and requested a date to regularise the process.

Lawyers for the other respondents confirmed that counter-affidavits had been filed.

Justice Abdulmalik subsequently ordered that a hearing notice be served on the magistrate and adjourned the matter until March 31 for the hearing of the substituted service application.

El-Rufai challenges search and detention

El-Rufai, who was detained by the ICPC on February 19 and arraigned yesterday before a Federal High Court in Kaduna on separate criminal charges, filed the suit following his detention and the reported search of his Abuja residence.

In the suit, he asked the court to declare that the February 4 search warrant, issued by a chief magistrate to authorise the search and seizure at his home, was invalid, null, and void.

He argued that the search violated his rights to dignity, personal liberty, fair hearing, and privacy.

The Federal High Court in Abuja puts the case on hold for the third time. Photo credit: @elrufai

Source: Twitter

He further sought an injunction restraining the respondents from using the seized evidence, the return of all items taken during the search, and N1 billion in general, exemplary, and aggravated damages.

Respondents oppose suit

The ICPC opposed the suit, stating in a counter-affidavit that it received a petition against El-Rufai and acted within its statutory powers to investigate, arrest, and prosecute offenders.

The police also said the search was conducted under a warrant issued by a competent court.

The suit has faced repeated procedural delays. On March 3, the hearing stalled because only El-Rufai’s lawyer was present, and respondents had not been served. On March 11, the matter was adjourned again to allow parties time to regularise processes, including responding to counter-affidavits.

The case now awaits the next hearing on March 31.

El-Rufai’s detention: Analyst speaks on possible outcome

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Kelly Agaba condemned El-Rufai's detention as a blatant abuse of power by the President Bola Tinubu-led government.

He argued that judicial intervention was essential for addressing allegations against the former Kaduna state governor. The political analyst warned that Nigerians would resist any infringement on their rights and demand government accountability.

Source: Legit.ng