The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, says he won't run for the 2027 governorship election in Zamfara state

Matawalle endorses Governor Dauda Lawal as the sole candidate for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

The former Zamfara governor emphasizes unity and support for Governor Lawal's administration in the northwest state

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has ruled himself out of the 2027 governorship election in Zamfara state.

Matawalle said he will support the re-election of Governor Dauda Lawal of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

Matawalle backs Governor Dauda Lawal’s 2027 re-election. Photo credit: Bello Matawalle

Source: Original

The former Zamafar State governor endorsed Lawal as his sole candidate for the governorship seat.

As reported by TheCable, Matawalle made this known on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, during the official reception of Governor Lawal into the APC.

The reception was led by the vice-president, Kashim Shettima, in Gusau, the state capital.

Legit.ng reports that Governor Lawal resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the ruling APC on March 9, 2026.

Matawalle declared that he will not contest the 2027 governorship election in the state.

“I will give my best to support Governor Dauda Lawal, Insha Allah. I believe Zamfara will be better now as we come together with a shared commitment to work for the collective good.

“For the first time, all former governors of Zamfara State, alongside the incumbent governor, are united under one political platform.”

Matawalle said Zamfara is poised to deliver the highest votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027 with the APC’s strengthened unity.

He urged all stakeholders, supporters, and well-wishers to give Governor Lawal “maximum cooperation” to ensure the success of the administration.

Matawalle rules himself out of the 2027 Zamfara gubernatorial election. Photo credit: Dauda Lawal

Source: Facebook

Matawalle reacts as Gov Lawal defects to APC

Recall that Matawalle welcomed Governor Lawal's defection from the PDP to the APC.

The minister expressed his readiness to work with the governor in advancing the development of the state and fighting insecurity. ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He said that the development was a reunion with his long-time ally, urging APC members to unite and work for the progress of the party.

Read more stories on Zamfara state politics:

“Why Zamfara governor dumped PDP for APC”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Governor Lawal joined the APC to address the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s internal crisis and enhance state unity.

Acting Governor Mummuni announces decision after extensive consultations with key stakeholders in Zamfara.

Mummuni said the stakeholders supported the decision to join APC to strengthen the state's progressive movement and development agenda.

Source: Legit.ng