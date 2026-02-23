Former Zamfara State governor, Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar, was accused of undermining APC ward and local government congresses, triggering internal crisis

APC chieftain from Birnin Magaji LGA, Ibrahim Lawal, alleged that loyalists were imposed through money and political pressure in violation of party rules

Zamfara APC chairman, Tukur Dan Fulani, alongside Tijjani Yahaya Kaura and Lawal M Liman Kaura, were named in allegations of anti-party activities and collaboration in the disputed congresses

The All Progressives Congress in Zamfara State has been plunged into internal crisis following allegations that former governor Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar undermined the party’s ward and local government congresses.

A party chieftain from Birnin Magaji Local Government Area, Ibrahim Lawal, described the congresses as a “total betrayal of internal democracy,” alleging that the process was manipulated and reduced to what he termed a personal endorsement exercise.

Zamfara APC Congresses: Top Chieftain Raises Fresh Concerns Over Alleged 'Betrayal', Messages Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Claims of imposition and financial influence

Lawal accused Yari of allegedly subverting internal democracy by imposing loyalists through money and political pressure rather than allowing party members to freely elect their leaders.

According to him, the process violated provisions of the Electoral Act and the APC constitution, warning that such practices could weaken the party’s moral standing.

Allegation of non-members listed as winners

The APC chieftain further claimed that some individuals declared winners were not genuine members of the party.

He alleged that persons linked to opposition platforms, including the Peoples Democratic Party and the African Democratic Congress, were inserted into the party’s structure.

Questions raised over role of officials

Lawal also alleged that officials from the APC national headquarters and the Independent National Electoral Commission were compromised.

He claimed they were invited to private meetings at a koguna’s residence, where lists of winners were allegedly drawn up without any voting taking place.

Describing the situation as an attack on democratic principles, he warned that leadership imposed through influence and money would alienate grassroots members.

APC leaders named in accusations

In his statement, Lawal mentioned Tijjani Yahaya Kaura, Lawal M Liman Kaura, and the Zamfara APC chairman, Tukur Dan Fulani, accusing them of alleged anti-party activities and collaboration in the disputed congresses.

He cautioned that failure to probe the allegations could worsen internal rifts and further erode public confidence in the ruling party within the state.

Alleged links with opposition figures

Raising further concerns, Lawal alleged that Yari recently held a closed-door meeting with leaders of the ADC, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, a development he said had intensified suspicion of divided loyalties.

He also urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to exercise caution, insisting that Yari “cannot be trusted,” amid claims that he allegedly provided financial support to ADC candidates during the recent Abuja area council elections.

Lawal stressed that if the allegations were established, they would amount to a serious breach of party trust, warning that the unity and integrity of the APC in Zamfara State must not be sacrificed for individual political ambitions.

Source: Legit.ng