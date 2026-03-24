Gusau International Airport in Zamfara State recorded its first successful flight following a one-off test landing

The Bombardier Challenger 605 aircraft touched down at 4:30 pm after receiving regulatory clearance from aviation authorities

State officials said the test assessed airport readiness for scheduled VIP operations

Gusau recorded a landmark moment on Sunday as an aircraft touched down at the newly completed Gusau International Airport, marking the facility’s first successful flight operation.

The test landing took place at exactly 4:30 pm, according to a statement issued by Sulaiman Bala Idris, spokesperson to Dauda Lawal.

Zamfara state records its first successful plane landing at its maiden airport. Photo: FB/DaudaLawal

Source: Facebook

The aircraft used for the exercise was a Bombardier Challenger 605 operated by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Test flight clears major hurdle

Officials said the flight was conducted to evaluate the airport’s readiness ahead of planned VIP movements scheduled for the coming week. The aircraft, with registration number 5N-FGZ, carried out a single assessment flight in line with aviation safety requirements.

The statement explained that the operation complied with the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority regulations, specifically Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations Part 12.1.4.1(c).

Permission for the landing was granted after the state government applied for clearance, leading to the issuance of a one-off “No Technical Objection”.

Authorities added that the flight was executed strictly under Visual Flight Rules, limiting operations to daylight hours.

Qatar Airways plane carrying 260 develops fault mid-air

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a Qatar Airways aircraft operating a scheduled international service was forced to return to Lagos on the night of Friday, January 16, after developing a technical problem shortly after departure.

Qatar Airways aircraft returns to the tarmac at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

The flight made an emergency landing at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport following coordination with aviation authorities.

According to Daily Trust, airport officials said the pilot detected a mechanical issue minutes after takeoff and immediately contacted Air Traffic Controllers to request an air return. Clearance was granted without delay, allowing the aircraft to land safely at the Lagos airport. There were 260 people on board, made up of 248 passengers and 12 crew members.

Zamfara governor finally dumps PDP, defects to APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Zamfara state deputy governor, Mani Malam Mummuni, has announced the defection of the state’s leadership from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The news means President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has further consolidated his political grip across Nigeria following the defection of the Zamfara state government to the APC.

In a video that has gone viral, the announcement was made by Zamfara Deputy Governor Mani Malam Mummuni on behalf of Governor Dauda Lawal, confirming that the state leadership had formally aligned with the ruling party.

The move widens Tinubu’s influence at the subnational level, with the APC now governing more than 30 of Nigeria’s 36 states. The development reinforces the party’s dominance as 2027 general elections draw near.

Kwara man hides under plane tyre to travel to America

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that security personnel at the General Tunde Idiagbon International Airport in Ilorin have arrested a man who tried to hide beneath an aircraft preparing for takeoff.

The suspect, identified as Segun Martins, was intercepted on the afternoon of Wednesday, December 10, as an Overland flight was preparing to taxi.

Source: Legit.ng