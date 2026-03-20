Governor Hyacinth Alia instructs appointees to resign ahead of the 2027 elections by March 30, 2026

Alia'sChief Press Secretary emphasises timely resignations for smoother transitions and continuity

The Benue State Governor's administration prioritises infrastructure and public service improvement amidst electoral preparations

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Makurdi, Benue State - Governor Hyacinth Alia has directed his appointees seeking elective positions in the 2027 general elections to resign from their positions.

Governor Alia gave the affected appointees till Monday, March 30, 2026, to tender their resignation.

The Benue State Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, said the earlier those who intend to resign tender their resignation letters, the better.

Kula said the governor said the resignation would give him a clear direction to appoint replacements to ensure continuity.

As reported by The Punch, Kula made this known in a statement issued on Friday, March 20, 2026.

“The earlier those who want to resign tender their resignation letters, the better, as it will give me a clear direction to get other hands that will fill the position for continuation.”

He said his administration remains focused on improving infrastructure and public service delivery.

Commissioner, Chief of Staff, Others Resign in Edo

Recall that Edo State Water Resources Commissioner Washington Osifo left Governor Monday Okpebholo’s cabinet.

Deputy Chief of Staff Plus Alile and other key officials also reportedly resigned to pursue elective positions.

Governor Okpebholo, representing the APC, has mandated all political appointees to resign by March 1, 2026.

Tinubu's ministers who may resign

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that several ministers were reported to be preparing to resign in order to pursue governorship ambitions in their home states.

Some cabinet members were said to be engaging with supporters and stakeholders ahead of the 2027 party primaries.

Ministers with political aspirations were expected to comply with electoral rules and resign at the appropriate time before contesting.

Source: Legit.ng