The Tinubu Support Group (TSG) has encouraged appointed members to uplift fellow supporters in the administration

Dr Umar Tanko Yakasai, the DG of TSG, reminds members of limited appointive positions within the government

Meanwhile, a former federal lawmaker, Hon. Mercy Almona-Isei, highlights unity during Ramadan and Lent, urging support for President Tinubu's second term

Abuja, FCT - The leadership of the Tinubu Support Group (TSG) has asked all those who have gotten appointments in the Bola Tinubu administration to carry as many members of the support groups as they can along to distribute patronage and support one another.

The TSG, founded by Hon James Faleke, also declared that members should know that not all of them can hold appointive positions available in government because of the limited number.

Free Ramadan iftar feeding: Tinubu's Appointees Get Important Message

Source: UGC

This was disclosed in a statement released on Tuesday, March 17.

It was gathered that the organisation, which emerged in 2020 to rally support for President Tinubu, played a major role in the candidacy and 2023 presidential election of the incumbent president.

We can't all be appointed - Tanko

Addressing a large gathering of support group members on Monday evening, March 16, in Abuja, at the grand finale of the TSG free Ramadan feeding programme and inter-faith breaking of fast, the organisation's director general, Dr. Umar Tanko Yakasai, said the founder of TSG, Hon James Faleke, had ensured many members of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), as well as other support group members were recognised and rewarded by President Tinubu through appointments into various federal government position across Ministries, Departments and Agencies, adding that the gesture still continues.

"One thing that all of us must remember is that we all can not be appointed because of the limited number of appointive positions available in the government," he said.

"Few of us who got appointed should do everything humanly possible to carry as many members of the support groups as they can along to distribute patronage and support one another, as well as the President’s efforts to reward party faithfuls."

Legit.ng gathers that the gathering brought together support group leaders, Muslims and Christians faithfuls, party leaders at all levels, various appointees of the government, women and youth leaders, among others.

While appreciating the support TSG has gotten from its founder, Tanko said that since the commencement of this year's Ramadan period, Hon. Falake has supported the organisation in daily free iftar distribution of food and drinks to people across the FCT who are observing Ramadan and Lent to break their fast.

"This benevolent gesture has helped many people who could not afford food to break their fast with dignity and honour. May Allah bless him and reward him abundantly', he said.

Free Ramadan iftar feeding: Tinubu's Appointees Get Important Message

Source: UGC

Former Reps member speaks on Ramadan, Lent

In her remarks, a former member of the Federal House of Representatives from Delta state, Hon. Mercy Almona-Isei, said the coincidence of Ramadan and Lent fast between Christians and Muslims was teaching Nigerians the essence of unity, adding that without unity and peace, progress is impossible.

"We pray and ask Nigerians to come together in love and support Tinubu's second term as the president of Nigeria once more because this man has done well and we should continue to support him to do more and bring Nigeria to a better place," he said.

Source: Legit.ng