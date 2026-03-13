Son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar announced his registration with the African Democratic Congress ahead of the 2027 general election

Adamu Atiku, one of the sons of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has announced that he has formally registered with the African Democratic Congress (ADC), signalling his political alignment ahead of the 2027 general election.

In a statement released on Thursday, March 12, he said his decision to join the ADC was motivated by a desire to contribute to the strengthening of Nigeria’s multi-party democracy and to work with citizens committed to national development.

“I am pleased to formally announce that I have registered with the African Democratic Congress (ADC),” he said.

Atiku: Decision linked to commitment to democratic values

Explaining the move, he said aligning with the ADC reflects his belief in collective efforts aimed at improving governance and restoring national values.

“My decision to align with the ADC is driven by a firm commitment to strengthening our multi party democracy and standing shoulder to shoulder with patriotic Nigerians who are determined to restore value, dignity, and prosperity to our great nation,” he said.

He added that the step represents a broader vision of building a more stable and prosperous future for the country through responsible leadership.

“This step reflects my belief that together, through collective resolve and principled leadership, we can build a better future for our people and for generations yet unborn,” he stated.

Call for supporters to join party

The announcement also included an appeal to his supporters and associates to register with the party and participate in its political activities.

“I therefore call on all my supporters and well wishers to join me by registering with the ADC as we work together to advance the cause of good governance and national development,” he said.

He concluded by expressing appreciation for the support he has received from followers and associates.

“I remain deeply grateful for your unwavering support, solidarity, and prayers. May God bless you all, and may God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Atiku's son resigns from APC

The first son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Adamu, has resigned his position as Commissioner for Works and Energy Development.

Atiku commended Adamawa state governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, for allowing him to serve the people of the state.

Atiku made this known in a statement issued on Monday, March 2, 2026, by his media aide, Abdulaziz Jauro.

Tambuwal resigns from PDP

Previously, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 elections, Aminu Tambuwal, senator representing Sokoto South, has left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to a statement shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Wednesday night, March 11, Tambuwal, a former speaker of the House of Representatives and ex-Sokoto governor, said he has decided to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

