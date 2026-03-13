Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian released how much he earned each month as one of the country’s top political leaders

He addressed families affected by December’s protests, promising government support and a special working group to tackle economic challenges

Meanwhile, officials stressed the importance of restoring stable internet services, with millions of Iranians depending on the digital economy for their livelihoods

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has drawn attention to the value of salaries in the country, using his own income as an example.

Speaking at a meeting on February 14, he explained that he once earned 6,000 tomans, which was equal to $6,000 at the time, Middle East Monitor reported.

“Now, as president, I receive the equivalent of only about $1,000,” he said.

Inflation and currency depreciation in focus

Pezeshkian acknowledged that the weakening of Iran’s currency by foriegn forces has left many citizens struggling. He announced that a special working group would be set up to address currency issues, noting:

“The existence of problems in society is an undeniable reality and we cannot turn a blind eye to it.” He added that foreign powers had “sought to ride on the bedrock of these problems and direct the path of the country's internal developments to their own advantage.”

Government response to protests

The meeting also included families of victims and those injured in December’s protests. Pezeshkian said the government was monitoring the situation of affected families and working to ease the consequences of the unrest.

He struck a conciliatory tone, offering an apology for “problems that the people have suffered.”

Internet services and digital economy

Separately, Seyyed Sattar Hashemi, Iran’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology, emphasised the importance of restoring internet services to stable conditions following disruptions linked to recent events.

He explained that around 10 million Iranians depend directly or indirectly on the digital economy for their livelihoods, making reliable communications infrastructure vital for economic stability.

Activists and International accusations

Activists claim that as many as 7,000 people were killed in a crackdown by state security forces. Iran has accused the US and Israel of fuelling unrest, labelling protesters as rioters and terrorists.

The president’s remarks also highlight the stark contrast between Iranian salaries and those of world leaders. For example, the US president earns $400,000 annually, while six-figure salaries are common among other heads of state.

Estimated net worth of Iran’s new Supreme Leader

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has amassed a fortune with properties in Europe.

This wealth is said to be spread across luxury properties and investments in Europe. Bloomberg reports that in one of Paris’s most exclusive neighbourhoods, apartments worth several million euros are linked to Khamenei.

Mojtaba Khamenei, the 56-year-old son of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been selected as his father’s successor following his death in US-Israeli strikes. Unlike his father, Mojtaba has kept a low profile throughout his life, rarely appearing in public and never holding government office. Only a handful of photos and videos of him exist, adding to the mystery surrounding his influence.

