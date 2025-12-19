INEC has summoned rival factions of the People's Democratic Party to its Abuja headquarters over an escalating leadership dispute

The meeting brought together the Tanimu Turaki-led group and the Abdulrahman Mohammed faction backed by Nyesom Wike

Party officials from both camps attended the closed-door engagement aimed at resolving leadership claims

The Independent National Electoral Commission has stepped into the deepening leadership dispute within the Peoples Democratic Party, as it summons rival factions for an urgent meeting in Abuja.

The intervention followed weeks of internal disagreements that have divided the party’s national structure.

INEC Steps In, Summons PDP Factions to Closed-Door Meeting Over Leadership Dispute

The closed-door session is taking place at INEC headquarters and brings together two opposing blocs laying claim to the party’s leadership.

One group is led by Tanimu Turaki, while the other is aligned with Abdulrahman Mohammed and backed by former Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike.

Rival factions meet electoral body

Sources at the commission confirmed that the engagement is aimed at clarifying leadership claims and restoring order within the opposition party. The Turaki faction arrived with members of its National Working Committee, senior secretariat officials, and former Niger State governor Babangida Aliyu.

On the other side, Mohammed attended the meeting alongside members of his national caretaker committee. Among those present was the committee’s secretary, Senator Sam Anyanwu, who joined other party officials seeking recognition from the electoral body.

Although details of the deliberations were not immediately disclosed, the commission is understood to be reviewing documents and submissions from both sides. INEC’s involvement is seen as crucial, as the commission holds statutory authority to recognise party leadership for electoral and administrative purposes.

The outcome of the meeting is expected to shape the party’s next steps, especially as preparations for future political activities continue. Party members and observers are watching closely to see whether the engagement will produce a pathway toward reconciliation or deepen existing divisions.

INEC has not yet issued an official statement on the discussions, but officials indicated that further guidance would be communicated after consultations are concluded.

