President Bola Ahmed Tinubu posts Salau Hamza Mohammed to Iran as Nigeria's ambassador amidst escalating tensions

Reactions have trailed Salau's deploymnet to Iran, including safety concerns and sarcastic comments from Nigerians on social media

Some Nigerians express support while others question the wisdom of his appointment to Iran amid the escaalating tension in the Middle East

FCT,Abuja -Reactions have trailed the deployment of Salau, Hamza Mohammed to Iran as Nigeria's Ambassador.

The new Nigeria’s ambassador to Iran, Sallau, is from Chanchaga Local Government of Niger State.

Salau has built many years of an outstanding professional career in the Nigerian Foreign Service.

The Niger State indigene had been serving Nigeria in Qatar, before his latest posting to Iran.

Nigerians react as Tinubu sends ambassador to Iran

@idriisgarba

At a time when tensions in Iran are escalating,sending diplomats there raises serious safety questions.

@Olalekanakogun

Did he do a special photoshoot for this posting?

@Toluene2024

Wonderful posting. I would loved bachir Ahmad instead to be posted to Iran.

@Aladecho5

The man should be allowed to work from home for the next 6 months.

@tobilobaayo12

If na me I no dey go anywhere for now. God forbid bad thing

@Tjslyy

Make baba dey Naija first oo, just relax and resume later oo! Abeg!

@Kingdave

Lol Iran that’s currently at war what he going to Tehran to do exactly.

@Alakatunde

This same Iran? Better Reject it oooo Let Trump and Banjamin not see this ooo.

@Not4thewolf

At the end of a tenure that's when Nigerians will be represented, tell me am wrong.

@AdetunjiAdewolu

Congratulations to Ambassador Salau Hamza Mohammed on his posting to Iran. Wishing him success in representing Nigeria. #OmoOlofaIna

@SadiqSTafida

Tinubu just posted an ambassador to Iran in the middle of a full blown war. Hope the appointment letter also came with a bulletproof vest.

@iam_kinglaju

From Abuja boardrooms to Tehran… Nigerian ambassadors really get the glow up while the country waits for results at home.

@Theroyalbasit

What is exactly was his offense. When is he leaving for Iran

@AyenogunKayode

I hope it is possible for the Ambassador to Iran to serve remotely? If not, God have mercy on him.

@Samlos93

Make him wife and children beg to wait small o ,make it not com be a death sentence

@CroBender

Gumi would have made a better candidate

@A_ODamilola

What was his offense?

