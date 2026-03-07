Nigerians React as Tinubu Posts Ambassador to Iran, "What Was His Offense?"
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu posts Salau Hamza Mohammed to Iran as Nigeria's ambassador amidst escalating tensions
- Reactions have trailed Salau's deploymnet to Iran, including safety concerns and sarcastic comments from Nigerians on social media
- Some Nigerians express support while others question the wisdom of his appointment to Iran amid the escaalating tension in the Middle East
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
FCT,Abuja -Reactions have trailed the deployment of Salau, Hamza Mohammed to Iran as Nigeria's Ambassador.
Legit.ng reports that Sallau is among the 31 career and 34 non-career ambassadors Tinubu posted to various countries and the United Nations.
The new Nigeria’s ambassador to Iran, Sallau, is from Chanchaga Local Government of Niger State.
Salau has built many years of an outstanding professional career in the Nigerian Foreign Service.
The Niger State indigene had been serving Nigeria in Qatar, before his latest posting to Iran.
Nigerians react as Tinubu sends ambassador to Iran
Legit.ng compiled some reactions from Nigerians after Tinubu announced the posting of Sallau to Iran as ambassador.
@idriisgarba
At a time when tensions in Iran are escalating,sending diplomats there raises serious safety questions.
@Olalekanakogun
Did he do a special photoshoot for this posting?
@Toluene2024
Wonderful posting. I would loved bachir Ahmad instead to be posted to Iran.
@Aladecho5
The man should be allowed to work from home for the next 6 months.
@tobilobaayo12
If na me I no dey go anywhere for now. God forbid bad thing
@Tjslyy
Make baba dey Naija first oo, just relax and resume later oo! Abeg!
@Kingdave
Lol Iran that’s currently at war what he going to Tehran to do exactly.
@Alakatunde
This same Iran? Better Reject it oooo Let Trump and Banjamin not see this ooo.
@Not4thewolf
At the end of a tenure that's when Nigerians will be represented, tell me am wrong.
@AdetunjiAdewolu
Congratulations to Ambassador Salau Hamza Mohammed on his posting to Iran. Wishing him success in representing Nigeria. #OmoOlofaIna
@SadiqSTafida
Tinubu just posted an ambassador to Iran in the middle of a full blown war. Hope the appointment letter also came with a bulletproof vest.
@iam_kinglaju
From Abuja boardrooms to Tehran… Nigerian ambassadors really get the glow up while the country waits for results at home.
@Theroyalbasit
What is exactly was his offense. When is he leaving for Iran
@AyenogunKayode
I hope it is possible for the Ambassador to Iran to serve remotely? If not, God have mercy on him.
@Samlos93
Make him wife and children beg to wait small o ,make it not com be a death sentence
@CroBender
Gumi would have made a better candidate
@A_ODamilola
What was his offense?
Iran war: Federal government sends message to Nigerians
Recall that the Nigerian government established emergency hotlines for citizens in Middle East amid Iran-Israel conflict.
Nigerians in distress urged to save hotline numbers for immediate assistance during the ongoing crisis.
NiDCOM shares emergency contact details via official X handle for affected individuals across the region.
FG issues 5 warnings over US vs Iran war
Legit.ng also reported that Nigeria monitors Middle East tensions following United States and Israel's military actions against Iran.
Nigerian citizens in Iran urged to take five precautionary measures amid escalating conflict.
Public reactions highlight dissatisfaction with government'sthe response and calls for evacuation of citizens.
Source: Legit.ng
