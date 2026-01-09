The Rivers State House of Assembly initiates impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu

The allegations against the governor include unauthorised spending without an approved appropriation bill, as tensions rise in Rivers State

Detailed procedures outline the steps required for the impeachment process in Nigeria's political framework, which are outlined in nine points

The Rivers State House of Assembly has reportedly served Governor Siminalayi Fubara a notice of impeachment, as well as his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu, amid the growing political tension in the state.

The two separate notices have reportedly been circulating on social media platforms and were signed by the Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Martin Amaewhule. They were addressed to Fubara and Odu.

Vanguard reported that the Rivers State House of Assembly, earlier on Thursday, January 8, started the impeachment processings of the governor and his deputy. The lawmakers alleged that the governor was spending money without an approved appropriation bill.

The notice of impeachment is the second step after the notice of allegation in the impeachment process for governors in Nigeria.

Rivers: Processes of impeaching the Nigerian governor

Below is a list of the full steps involved in sacking the governor and his deputy. Below are the highlights of procedures:

Notice of Allegation: A written notice of allegation of gross misconduct must be signed by at least one-third (1/3) of the members of the State House of Assembly. The notice is presented to the Speaker. Service of Notice: The Speaker must serve the notice on the governor within 7 days. The notice must clearly state the specific allegations. Resolution to Investigate: Within 14 days of receiving the notice, the House must vote on whether to investigate. The motion must be supported by not less than two-thirds (2/3) of all members of the House. If it fails here, the process ends immediately. Constitution of Investigation: Panel If the motion passes, the Speaker requests the Chief Judge of the State to set up a 7-member panel. Panel members must be persons of unquestionable integrity and not politicians or public servants. Investigation by the Panel: The panel has 3 months to investigate the allegations. The Governor has the right to defend himself, personally or through lawyers. Fair hearing is mandatory. Panel Report: The panel submits its report to the House. If the panel finds NO misconduct, the process dies immediately. If misconduct is established, the House proceeds. Final Removal Vote: The House must pass a resolution supported by at least two-thirds (2/3) of all members. Once passed, the Governor is immediately removed from office.

