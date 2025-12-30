A northern civic group has accused Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal of failing to contain escalating insecurity across communities and highways

The group cited the Maru road explosion as part of a broader pattern of terror attacks that had left residents fearful and displaced

The organisation called for urgent security coordination and federal oversight to prevent further deterioration of safety in the state

The Northern Front for Peace and Accountability has accused Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal of failing to contain rising insecurity, saying persistent terror attacks have left residents exposed and fearful across several communities.

The group said violence in the state has escalated in recent weeks, with highways and rural settlements facing repeated attacks.

It cited the suspected bomb explosion along the Yar’Tasha–Dansadau road in Maru Local Government Area as a grim reminder of what it described as weakening security coordination.

Several travellers were feared dead in the incident, which the group said formed part of a troubling pattern rather than a one off occurrence.

Northern group decries worsening Zamfara insecurity

Speaking in Kaduna, the president of the group, Alhaji Musa Abdullahi Kaura, said Zamfara residents now live under constant threat from armed groups who appear increasingly bold.

He said attacks, abductions, and displacement have become frequent, leaving communities uncertain about their safety.

“The people of Zamfara are under siege. Daily, innocent citizens are killed, abducted, or forced to flee their homes, yet the state government appears overwhelmed and largely absent. Leadership is about presence, direction, and decisive action, especially in times of crisis. Sadly, these have been missing,” Kaura said.

The group also criticised reports suggesting the governor has spent extended periods outside the state. According to the NFPA, the timing of such absences has heightened anxiety and reinforced perceptions of a leadership gap during a critical security moment.

Calls grow for decisive Zamfara security action

Kaura said insecurity, while complex, has previously been confronted through firm political will and coordinated action. He pointed to earlier administrations as evidence that sustained engagement with communities and security agencies could reduce violence.

He urged Governor Lawal to examine the approach adopted during the tenure of former governor Abdul’aziz Yari. Kaura said that period was marked by constant security consultations, visible leadership, and direct engagement with federal authorities.

“During the Yari years, there was a clear strategy, however controversial some aspects were. The governor was visible, security meetings were constant, and there was a sense that the government was actively confronting the problem. Zamfara needs that urgency again,” Kaura said.

The northern group warned that continued delays could embolden armed groups and further erode public trust. It called for an emergency security summit bringing together traditional rulers, community leaders, security agencies, and federal officials to coordinate responses.

The NFPA also urged the federal government to keep close watch on developments in Zamfara, warning that unchecked violence could allow armed groups to establish permanent footholds.

“As citizens bury their dead and abandon their farms and roads, the question on everyone’s lips remains simple: Where is the government of Zamfara State, and when will it rise to its responsibility of protecting lives and property?” Kaura queried.

As investigations continue into the Maru road explosion, residents across the state remain uneasy, with many fearing that without clear leadership and a defined security plan, the cycle of violence may deepen.

