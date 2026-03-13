Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is reported to control a fortune worth more than €100 billion, with assets spread across Europe

Investigations by France24 and Bloomberg link him to luxury hotels, ski resorts, and high-value apartments in Paris

Much of this wealth is said to be managed through intermediaries, including sanctioned Iranian banker Ali Ansari

Reports from France24 suggest that Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has amassed a fortune exceeding €100 billion.

This wealth is said to be spread across luxury properties and investments in Europe.

Mojtaba Khamenei emerges as Iran’s supreme leader amid controversy over hereditary succession. Photo credit: Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to France24:

“He has luxury hotel in Mallorca, an Austrian ski resort and a Hilton hotel in Frankfurt. Behind these high-end properties is an unexpected owner, Mobtaba Khamenei, Iran's new supreme leader.”

These holdings highlight the scale of his international assets, which extend far beyond Iran’s borders.

Paris apartments and financial intermediaries

Bloomberg reports that in one of Paris’s most exclusive neighbourhoods, apartments worth several million euros are linked to Khamenei. The title deeds list Ali Ansari, an Iranian banker sanctioned by British authorities in 2025 for alleged ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Neighbours say Ansari is rarely seen, but his name appears on property records. Bloomberg suggests that Ansari may be acting as a frontman for Mojtaba Khamenei, helping to manage and conceal the leader’s wealth.

Allegations of asset management

France24 reported: “Ali Ansari was one of Mojtaba Khamenei's financial intermediaries.” This points to a network of associates who may be tasked with investing and safeguarding the supreme leader’s fortune across Europe.

The revelations about Mojtaba Khamenei’s wealth are likely to draw international scrutiny, particularly given ongoing sanctions against Iran and its leadership.

The scale of the assets raises questions about how such investments were made and the role of intermediaries in shielding ownership.

See the video below:

Who is Mojtaba Khamenie?

Mojtaba Khamenei, the 56-year-old son of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been selected as his father’s successor following his death in US-Israeli strikes. Unlike his father, Mojtaba has kept a low profile throughout his life, rarely appearing in public and never holding government office. Only a handful of photos and videos of him exist, adding to the mystery surrounding his influence.

Born on September 8, 1969, in Mashhad, Mojtaba is the second of Ali Khamenei’s six children. He studied at the religious Alavi School in Tehran before serving briefly in the military during the Iran-Iraq War at the age of 17. In 1999, he moved to Qom to pursue religious studies, though unusually late at the age of 30. He remains a mid-ranking cleric which could challenge his acceptance as supreme leader, BBC reported.

Mojtaba Khamenei commands attention as his leadership sparks debate on religious authority and legitimacy. Photo credit: Rouzbeh Fouladi / Middle East Images / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

