South Africa leads Africa in both life expectancy and quality of life, setting the benchmark for the region

Ghana and Kenya show strikingly similar outcomes, with citizens enjoying comparable longevity and living standards

Nigeria faces the greatest challenges, ranking lowest across both indicators and recording the shortest average lifespan

Life expectancy is a key measure of how long people live on average.

According to Statisense, the figures for selected African countries are:

South Africa leads Africa in life expectancy and quality of life rankings. Photo credit: OlasankanmiAriyo/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

South Africa — 66 years

— 66 years Ghana — 65 years

— 65 years Kenya — 64 years

— 64 years Nigeria — 54 years

South Africa leads with the highest life expectancy, while Nigeria has the lowest among the countries listed.

Quality of Life Index

The Quality of Life Index measures overall well-being, including factors such as health, safety, and living standards. The rankings are:

South Africa — 64.5 (89th)

— 64.5 (89th) Ghana — 54.4 (113th)

— 54.4 (113th) Kenya — 54.3 (114th)

— 54.3 (114th) Nigeria — 50.6 (125th)

South Africa again stands out with the highest score, while Ghana and Kenya are closely matched. Nigeria ranks last across both indicators.

South Africa Ahead

South Africa clearly leads in both life expectancy and quality of life. With a life expectancy of 66 years and a Quality of Life Index score of 64.5, it ranks significantly higher than the other countries.

Ghana and Kenya: Close Competitors

Ghana and Kenya show similar results. Ghana has a slightly higher life expectancy at 65 years compared to Kenya’s 64 years, and their Quality of Life Index scores are nearly identical.

Nigeria ranks last in both categories. With a life expectancy of 54 years and a Quality of Life Index score of 50.6, it highlights the challenges faced by its citizens compared to the other countries.

The comparison shows clear differences in living standards and longevity across these African nations. South Africa leads, Ghana and Kenya are closely matched, and Nigeria faces the greatest challenges in both life expectancy and quality of life.

See the X post below:

Things to know about South Africa

South Africa’s history is marked by early human settlement, colonial expansion, apartheid, and eventual democracy in 1994. It reflects a long journey from indigenous cultures through European colonisation to modern freedom and nation-building.

South Africa’s history stretches back over 100,000 years, with the Khoisan as its earliest inhabitants. Bantu-speaking groups migrated south around 400 AD, shaping much of the region’s culture.

European colonisation began in 1652 when the Dutch established a settlement at the Cape, later followed by British control. The discovery of diamonds and gold in the 19th century intensified imperial interest and conflict, including the Boer Wars.

The 20th century was dominated by apartheid, a system of racial segregation. Resistance movements eventually led to democracy in April 1994, with Nelson Mandela elected as the nation’s first black president.

Kenya maintains steady growth in life expectancy and quality of life index. Photo credit: PeeterVisiima/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

African countries affected by US-Israel war on Iran

Legit.ng earlier reported that the US-Israel war on Iran has disrupted fuel supplies across Africa, creating shortages, rising costs and forcing governments to take emergency measures. Here’s a clear look at how different nations are coping, according to BBC and Al Jazeera.

Source: Legit.ng