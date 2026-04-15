A Nigerian lawyer posted a video of what happens when a court session is held in honour of a deceased lawyer

She showed the proceedings of a court and what lawyers did after the coffin of a late colleague was brought into the court before burial

Her video sparked reactions as many were surprised by the proceedings of the court and made further enquiries

A Nigerian lawyer shared what happened before a lawyer was buried, sharing details about what goes down in the court.

She stated that a court session was held in honour of a deceased lawyer on the day of the burial.

A lawyer shows how late colleague was honoured inside court during burial. Photo: @anns_glam

Source: TikTok

Lawyer shares court session for late colleague

Identified as @anns__glam on TikTok, she stated that the session lasted for only one hour and was a solemn ceremony.

The video was captioned:

"How are lawyers buried? Court session in honour of a deceased lawyer in Nigeria. A court session is part of the funeral process of a deceased lawyer. It usually last for just an hour and it is a solemn ceremony to honor the deceased lawyer. Have you ever attended a court session?

While responding to enquiries, she answered in the comments:

"But I don’t know how it works for Muslim lawyers. Doesn't apply to bailiffs."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail video of late lawyer's burial

afo said:

"For every lawyer? Or just important ones?"

Tinu_thecreator said:

"This happens also for law students, we do it in my faculty."

Uncle_Kay said:

"If you know how that una wig Dey vex me ehn."

Luchi-explores said:

"oh wow never knew this, thanks for sharing."

atinuke_022 said:

"You see how she made videos without showing anyone face, a custodian of the law fr fr."

omaleruth97 said:

"Did they turn he’s face upside down cause that’s what I heard."

Uncle_Kay said:

"If you know how that una wig Dey vex me ehn. It’s giving colonization. Like…. My honourable learned fellow."

MR FACT said:

"this profession is like a secret cult."

A lawyer shares why late colleague's coffin was brought into court before burial. Photo: Unsplash

Source: Getty Images

Another lady who is a relationship therapist and video creator released videos from the burial of a lawyer she recently attended, sparking reactions on social media.

The lady pointed out that it was her first time attending the burial ceremony of a Nigerian lawyer.

In one of the videos she shared, a group of legal practitioners, all in their black gowns, white horsehair wigs, white collarettes (bibs), white shirts, and black attires underneath, carried the coffin of their deceased colleague to the mouth of his grave.

In a related story, a widow shared the last promise her husband made to their daughter and why he was buried in their living room.

Lady shares sister's last video before dying

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartbroken lady shared the last video her sister made before she died, after giving birth to her child.

Many were moved to tears after hearing the dying woman’s last words as her sister said she died on her daughter's birthday.

Source: Legit.ng