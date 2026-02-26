Leaders of the opposition political parties in Nigeria have voiced their rejection of the amended Electoral Act 2026, which was recently signed into law by President Bola Tinubu.

On Thursday, February 26, the opposition parties, including prominent figures from the People's Democratic Party (PDP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC), condemned the way and manner in which the law was passed by the National Assembly.

Daily Trust reported that Ajuri Ahmed of the NNPP, who spoke at the press conference on Thursday, February 26, alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was working toward making President Bola Tinubu the sole candidate in the 2027 election.

He claimed that the statistics available to the opposition had shown that election results can be transmitted from all the polling units in the country and wondered why the National Assembly included a manual provision in the Electoral Act.

The NNPP chieftain expressed surprise over the speed-signing of the Electoral Act into law, while other bills passed by the National Assembly did not receive the same urgency.

