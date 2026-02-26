Former Vice President and presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, joined other opposition leaders including Peter Obi and Rauf Aregbesola at a joint press conference in Abuja

Atiku Abubakar and opposition leaders, rejected the 2026 Electoral Act, describing it as hastily passed and contrary to Nigerians’ aspirations

Atiku Abubakar, called on all opposition political parties to unite in safeguarding democracy ahead of the 2027 general elections

FCT, Abuja - This afternoon, former Vice President and presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, joined other leaders of Nigeria’s main opposition parties at a joint press conference in Abuja.

The meeting came after a high-level discussion with Peter Obi and Rauf Aregbesola, focusing on the 2026 Electoral Act and preparations for upcoming elections.

Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President and presidential candidate, meets with Peter Obi and Rauf Aregbesola at a joint press conference in Abuja. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Opposition rejects 2026 Electoral Act

Atiku and his colleagues openly rejected the recently signed 2026 Electoral Act, describing it as hastily passed and contrary to the aspirations of Nigerians.

In a statement via X, on Thursday, February 26, Atiku called for a reenactment of the law in line with democratic principles.

“We rejected the 2026 Electoral Act hastily signed into law by the Bola Tinubu-led APC administration. We call for the law to be reenacted in line with the wishes and aspirations of Nigerians,” Atiku said.

Concerns over specific sections of the law

Atiku highlighted provisions in the law that he believes undermine election transparency.

He expressed agreement with Dr. Ajuji Ahmed, National Chairman of the New Nigerian People's Party, particularly regarding Section 60(3), which allows INEC to transmit results manually instead of mandatorily using real-time electronic transmission, citing potential network failure.

He said,

“I totally agree with Dr. Ajuji Ahmed, who clearly articulated our rejection of the amended 2026 Electoral Act, especially section 60(3) which encourages INEC to also adopt manual instead of mandatory real-time electronic transmission of results to the IREV portal, under claims of network failure in a country with more than 90% Internet coverage.”

He also criticised Section 84(2), which imposes Direct or Consensus modes of primary elections on political parties, calling the provisions offensive, anti-democratic and a deliberate attempt by the APC-led National Assembly to undermine transparency and sanctity of our elections.

Call for unity among opposition parties

Atiku used the occasion to urge all opposition political parties to unite in protecting Nigeria’s democracy ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar joins Peter Obi and Rauf Aregbesola for a joint press briefing in Abuja. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

“I call on all opposition political parties to join in this mission to rescue our democracy. Now is the time to push back on the rigging plan ahead of 2027,” he added.

The press conference signals a coordinated approach by opposition leaders to monitor electoral processes and challenge provisions they consider detrimental to free and fair elections.

FCT election: Atiku issues fresh nationwide message

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former vice president of Nigeria and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress, Atiku Abubakar, has released a major message to Nigerians shortly after the FCT elections.

Specifically, Atiku expressed serious concern over the low voter turnout recorded in Saturday’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections.

Atiku described the figures, which averaged below 20 per cent across the councils, as deeply troubling, noting that the Abuja Municipal Area Council recorded a turnout of just 7.8 per cent.

Source: Legit.ng