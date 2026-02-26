President Bola Tinubu has again been threatened with his second-term ambition as the opposition moved to hold a world press conference

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, ex-Senate President David Mark, the ADC national secretary, Rauf Aregbesola and many others were all in attendance

It was learnt that the opposition will be speaking against the signing of the new electoral law, which was recently signed by President Bola Tinubu

Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president; the ex-Senate President David Mark; the ex-governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi and his counterpart from Rivers, Rotimi Amaechi, have met in their bid to sack President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

The opposition leaders have gathered at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in their preparation for a world press conference.

The opposition, which is a coalition of political figures from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC), will be addressing the press on the theme: “Urgent Call to Save Nigeria’s Democracy.”

Why opposition hold a press conference

Daily Trust reported that the opposition leaders will be talking about the recently enacted 2026 Electoral Act, which has started generating controversy after the National Assembly passed the bill and President Tinubu assented to it.

Although the bill has been signed into law by President Tinubu, the opposition parties have continued to express dissatisfaction with some of the provisions of the Electoral Act. It was learnt that they are advocating for a mandatory real-time electronic transmission of election results from the polling units directly.

The new Electoral Act gave room for manual collation of results in a situation where there is a network failure, but opposition parties and some civil society organisations are criticising the development with the argument that it could undermine transparency in the electoral process.

Other opposition leaders who were present at the event include Liyel Imoke and Rauf Aregbesola, who are the former governors of Cross Rivers and Osun states, respectively.

The provision allowing manual collation of results in the event of network failure has been criticised by opposition parties and some civil society organisations, who argue that it could undermine electoral transparency.

Nigerians react as opposition meet over Tinubu

Nigerians have started reacting to the gathering of the coalition. Below are some of their reaction:

Oluwagbemiro Diamond condemned the coalition:

"The worst thing about this alliance is that they are like the 2004 Real Madrid Galacticos, individually heavyweights but collectively worthless cos of their political ambitions. If Atiku wins, Peter Obi and his minions will not support him, neither would Amaechi. If Peter Obi wins, Atiku will go back home in Dubai, and the north will just unanimously vote for Tinubu, and Amaechi won’t support him either."

Niyi criticised the opposition:

"Look at how dejected they all look. This Yunusa sef just turned himself to Peter Obi's handbag, a whole former presidential candidate for National Conscience Party (NCP). Sigh!"

Gustavo Gracias knocked the opposition:

"David Mark, too, is among those who want to 'rescue' Nigeria? “These days I get most of my exercise by shaking my head in disbelief”

Yaya Oseni commented:

"These people are not serious. It is Fela's song "Confusion Break the bone, na double wahala for dead body". They are confused."

Atiku and ADC disagreed on the election timetable

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC) have taken different positions on the 2027 general election timetable that was released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a statement issued and signed by the ADC's national publicity secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, on Friday, February 13, the party welcomed the decision of the electoral body to hold the election on February 20, 2027, for the presidential and national assembly elections.

