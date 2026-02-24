Nasir El-Rufai has reportedly suffered a nosebleed in custody, with family access to him reportedly restricted

His aide also raised concerns about transfers between the EFCC and the ICPC without prior notice or legal justification

The legal team has filed a fundamental rights suit seeking bail ahead of the scheduled court arraignment on charges

Former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai has reportedly suffered “an overnight episode of bleeding from his nose” while in custody.

The claim was made by his media aide, Muyiwa Adekeye, in an update on X made on Monday, February 23, marking eight days since El-Rufai voluntarily honoured an invitation from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on February 16, 2026.

Adekeye also alleged that access to the former governor has been restricted. According to him, on February 17, one of his wives, who had brought him food, was not allowed to deliver it directly. She was asked to pass the meal through an EFCC official.

Lawyers have also cited the nosebleed and limited access to family and counsel as part of their concerns about his welfare.

El-Rufai was initially held by the EFCC before being moved on the night of February 18 to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC). According to his aide, neither he nor his lawyers were informed ahead of the transfer.

His legal team says they have applied for bail but have received no response. They also claim no remand order has been presented to justify holding him beyond the legally allowed period.

Court showdown expected

A fundamental rights enforcement suit filed against the Federal Government, the ICPC, the EFCC, and the Department of State Services is scheduled for hearing on February 25 at the FCT High Court. The suit seeks an order granting him bail.

He is also expected to be arraigned the same day over charges reportedly filed by the DSS.

Adekeye, who said El-Rufai has challenged the legality of a February 19 search of his Abuja residence by ICPC officials, argued that the warrant was defective and violated his rights.

