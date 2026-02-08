A video had shown Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf driving himself through Kano streets at night to cheers from residents

The appearance had been widely viewed as a move to reinforce his popularity amid rivalry with Rabiu Kwankwaso

Yusuf had also approved the distribution of 600 motorcycles to social media influencers to boost coverage of government activities

A video showing Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf driving himself through major streets of Kano late at night has stirred widespread reactions across the state and on social media.

In the footage, the governor is seen behind the wheel, moving slowly through populated areas as residents cheer, wave and record the moment on their phones.

Kano state Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf drives through Kano streets. Photo: FB/AbbaKabirYusuf

Source: Twitter

The atmosphere appeared relaxed and celebratory, with no heavy security presence visible.

The emergence of the video comes amid an intense political rivalry between Governor Yusuf and his former political mentor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Their relationship fractured after Yusuf parted ways with Kwankwaso following his defection to the All Progressives Congress. Since then, Kwankwaso has publicly accused his former ally of betrayal and has continued to criticise his administration, setting the stage for a contest over political influence and public goodwill in Kano.

Online political observers view the nighttime drive as a calculated effort by the governor to reconnect with residents and reinforce his grassroots appeal.

Kano politics has long been driven by visible public engagement, and such symbolic gestures often resonate strongly with supporters.

The video quickly gained traction online, drawing praise from loyalists who described the governor as accessible and confident.

Kano gov distributes motorcycles to supporters

The video also surfaced shortly after another high-profile move by the governor aimed at strengthening his public image. Governor Yusuf recently approved the distribution of 600 motorcycles to social media influencers and digital content creators across the state.

According to a statement issued by his spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the initiative was designed to improve coverage of government programmes and enhance information flow at the grassroots level.

Rabiu Kwankwaso and Kabir Yusuf's mentor-mentee relationship was torn apart after latter's defection to APC. Photo: FB/AbbaKabirYusuf

Source: Twitter

The administration explained that the motorcycles would allow beneficiaries to move freely across communities while documenting government activities, policies and development projects.

The governor acknowledged the growing influence of social media in shaping public opinion and maintaining transparency in governance.

Below are some reactions to the video on social media

@Emarged said:

The standard of governance in Nigeria is at an all time low.

@MarufMuhammed4 said:

What does this has to do with good governance?

@SadiqMaunde said:

Bro, see Wetin APC reduced governance to. Walai all of una dey mad for that una APC.

@YinkaWorldwide said:

He certainly needs to learn proper driving skills. His handling of the steering wheel shows he needs some training."

@laz_oc said:

Why is he blaring horn like agboro , I don't think he even went to driving school and he turned left without left signal light indication"

@Aliyuu_Fabregas said:

Everything for the camera to see, what gwamnonin Nigeria yanzu duk sun koma yan content creation."

@Emsy4real said:

This man don do transportation as a driver job from Kano to Lagos from my view . He knows how to handle the crowd wella"

@IyenomaL said:

The northerners leader are wicked to their own people, his happy seeing his people hungry"

@AdeyeyeTosinEm1 commented:

This do not define leadership. Puting a camera just to drive. A lot of citizens are suffering, dieing, their own right have been taken from them. Citizens benefits has been ignored. Stealing from the masses to feed your godfathers. You are all criminals"

Benue gov’t demolishes Tinubu campaign office

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that barely one week after its grand opening, part of the campaign office of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Makurdi, Benue state, has been demolished by officials of the Benue State Urban Development Board, sparking controversy and political tension in the state.

The building, which also serves as the state secretariat of the Ahmed Bola Tinubu Support Group, had its perimeter fence pulled down during the operation that took place on Thursday, November 6.

Source: Legit.ng