Senator Binos Yaroe has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party, citing worsening internal crises at the national level

The lawmaker formally submitted his resignation letter to party leaders from the ward to the state level in Adamawa State

His exit became the second major defection from the PDP this month, following that of Aliyu Idi Hong

Senator Binos Yaroe has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party, ending his affiliation with the opposition party after years of service.

He has represented the Adamawa South Senatorial District in the National Assembly since 2019.

Senator Binos Yaroe during a public engagement in Adamawa South. Photo: FB/Solomon Akauyau

Source: Facebook

The lawmaker linked his decision to persistent internal disputes within the party. He said the situation had worsened to a point where remaining a member was no longer tenable.

In a message shared with journalists and reported by The Nation, Yaroe warned that the party was headed toward an irreversible breakdown at the national level.

Binos Yaroe leaves PDP amid crisis

“After many years of fruitful journey as a committed member of the PDP, it pains me that the party has elected to self-destruction at the national level,” he said.

In a post on his social page, Yaroe confirmed that he followed due process in exiting the party. He stated that a formal resignation letter was submitted to his ward chairman in Mbilla Ward, Mayo-Belwa Local Government Area. Copies were also sent to party leaders at the local government and state levels in Adamawa State.

His departure adds to a growing list of prominent figures who have left the PDP in recent weeks. Earlier this month, former Minister of State for Health Aliyu Idi Hong also announced his exit from the party.

Speculation has continued to trail the political direction of the state. Reports suggest that Governor Ahmadu Fintiri may soon clarify his own position amid the unfolding realignments. For now, Yaroe’s move signals fresh uncertainty for the party’s standing in Adamawa South and beyond.

Kola Ologbondiyan exits PDP

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that PDP’s former National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, had formally resigned from the party as the wave of high-profile departures continues to unsettle the opposition ahead of the 2027 elections.

His exit added further pressure on a party already weakened by internal disputes and steady defections across several states.

Kola Ologbondiyan submits a letter notifying his ward chairman of his PDP resignation. Photo: X/KolaO

Source: Twitter

Ologbondiyan announced his resignation in a statement on X on Saturday, December 6, 2025. He also shared a letter dated December 5, which he addressed to the chairman of his Okekoko Ward in Kabba Bunu Local Government, Kogi State.

The letter confirmed his decision to end his membership after what he described as a personal review of his role in the party.

Labour Party mocks Obi’s defection speech

Legit.ng earlier reported that the LP leadership said it took notice of the defection of Obi and a few of his supporters to the ADC.

Obi's former party mocked the presidential hopeful's speech at the occasion, describing it as “lacklustre.”

In its statement, the LP 'wondered what new Obi intends to sell to Nigerians.'

Source: Legit.ng