Atiku Abubakr warns President Bola Tinubu's government will face accountability if Nasir El-Rufai's health deteriorates in detention

The detention of the former Kaduna State governor raises serious questions about government transparency and motives

The former vice president calls for immediate bail and clarity on agencies detaining El-Rufai

FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should be will held accountable if anything happens to Mallam Nasir El-Rufai in detention.

Atiku said the reports that El-Rufai suffered a nosebleed while family members were allegedly denied access are deeply troubling.

He said the health and welfare of the former Kaduna State governor is a matter of grave concern to his family, friends, and associates.

“If the authorities cannot guarantee his health and fundamental rights, the lawful and humane course of action is to grant him bail without delay. If anything happens to El-Rufai, this government will be held accountable.”

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain made this known in a statement issued via his X handle @atiku on Tuesday, February 23, 2026.

Atiku said Nigerians deserve transparency because secrecy in matters of detention only fuels suspicion.

He urged the Tinubu’s government to mention which of agencies - Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), the State Security Service (SSS), or any other arm of the security establishment is holding on to El-Rufai.

“The continued detention of El-Rufai under unclear circumstances raises serious questions about motive. Anti-corruption cannot be credible when it appears partisan, coercive, or strategically timed.

“Justice must be transparent. Accountability must be even-handed. And the rule of law must apply to all; without fear, without favour, and without political bias”

El-Rufai heads to court against DSS

Recall that El-Rufai filed an application at the Federal High Court seeking to quash charges brought against him by the Department of State Services

Federal High Court Judge, Joyce Abdulmalik, was scheduled to hear the matter on 25 February 2026.

Media Adviser, Muyiwa Adekeye, confirmed that El-Rufai’s legal team had cited constitutional violations, lack of prima facie evidence and abuse of court process in seeking dismissal of the charges.

El-Rufai allegedly suffers nosebleed in custody

Legit.ng earlier reported that El-Rufai allegedly suffered a nosebleed in custody, with family access to him reportedly restricted.

His aide also raised concerns about transfers between the EFCC and the ICPC without prior notice or legal justification.

The legal team has filed a fundamental rights suit seeking bail ahead of the scheduled court arraignment on charges.

