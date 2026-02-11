Former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed his fear over what could happen to him if he steps into Nigeria

He cited examples of what happened to people close to him in areas connected to his political network in Kaduna

He also suggested that some politicians were forced into defecting to the APC or staying in the ruling party

Former Kaduna State governor and African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has claimed he could face arrest if he returns to Nigeria, amid rising political tensions ahead of the 2027 general elections.

El-Rufai made the allegation during an interview with the BBC, where he spoke about what he described as growing pressure on opposition figures and politicians who have fallen out with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to him, some politicians did not join the APC willingly but were forced into defecting or compelled to remain in the ruling party.

He claimed the situation has become more intense as political parties position themselves for the 2027 polls.

Those around me have been arrested - El-Rufai

El-Rufai said that although he has not personally been arrested, people close to him have been taken into custody in different areas linked to his political structure in Kaduna State.

He suggested that the arrests could be a sign that he may soon be targeted.

“A person has been arrested in four of the areas we worked with in Kaduna, so it is time for me, I will also be wanted,” El-Rufai was quoted as saying.

El-Rufai attacks APC amid 2027 build-up

In recent weeks, the former governor has stepped up criticism of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and the APC, the party under which he served for eight years as Kaduna governor.

El-Rufai is now a leading voice within the opposition ADC, as talks continue among opposition figures on building a coalition strong enough to challenge the ruling party in 2027.

Malami’s case

El-Rufai’s comments also came amid public attention surrounding the arrest and prosecution of former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Malami is facing charges by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), including allegations linked to abuse of office and money laundering.

There have also been additional claims involving terrorism-related allegations, which Malami has denied.

